Dinova and Tripkicks partner on Dinova Dining Link for traveler guidance and company savings

News provided by

Dinova, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova, the authority in business dining, has partnered with business travel tech powerhouse Tripkicks, to equip business travelers with local dining knowledge as they book their trip.

The introduction of Dinova Dining Link within Tripkicks, allows travelers to see corporate dining options available within their search destination, as well as those restaurants that are in close proximity to the lodging options - all from within SAP Concur Travel.

In addition to simplifying the trip planning process for business travelers, companies can drive incremental cost savings by expanding their internal adoption of the Dinova program and associated rebates.  They can also reinforce a unique employee benefit, since business travelers who participate in the Dinova program can earn personal rewards.

"Traveler Experience is a key priority for all leading travel programs," said Jeff Berk, CEO at Tripkicks. "If we can simplify trip planning by equipping travelers with information on valuable corporate programs - at the right time and in a centralized manner - we can help create a better experience for travelers." This new functionality further supports Tripkicks' initiative to connect travelers with resources at the time of booking. "A strength of the Dinova program is how easy it is for the traveler to realize these personal and corporate benefits," said Berk. "This partnership will help our clients drive awareness of the program and its dining partners."

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Tripkicks, and introduce these new capabilities for our corporate clients," said Alison Quinn, CEO at Dinova. "Connecting with travelers as they book their trip helps them to earn points on dining while selecting a preferred restaurant that will support a successful trip."

Tripkicks Dinova Dining Link will be available for customers of Tripkicks and Dinova in late Q3, 2023.  To learn more about this functionality contact [email protected] or visit www.tripkicks.com/Dinova

About Dinova
Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at www.Dinova.com.

About Tripkicks
Tripkicks is a business travel technology powerhouse, equipping companies across the world with the tools to achieve their travel program goals and enhance the experience of their travelers. As a simple add-on to corporate travel programs, Tripkicks enables travel managers to influence booking decisions by providing travelers with actionable insights and practical guidance. With Tripkicks, travelers are empowered with the information and tips they need to discover the best options and achieve a successful trip. Tripkicks is based in New York City and works with companies around the world.

Contact:
Darin Wonn 
(770) 826-6053 
[email protected]

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.

Also from this source

Dinova Introduces Healthy Business Dining Guide

Dinova and Technomic Release Latest Business Dining Trends & Forecast

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.