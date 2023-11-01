Dinova Announces Veterans Day Deals from Restaurant Partners

Veterans and active-duty military are invited to enjoy discounted or free meals on November 11

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, today announced restaurant partners are offering free or discounted meals to veterans and active military members in honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11.

With more than 22,000 restaurants across the United States, Dinova is the preferred business dining program for more than 540 enterprises looking to manage their corporate dining expenses. The rewards for individual employee cardholders and the opportunity to support partner charities add value to the program.

"It is truly an honor to recognize those who have served and continue to protect our country," stated Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "Together, we want to express our gratitude and give back to our country's heroes."

Clients include companies of all sizes in a variety of verticals including pharmaceutical, manufacturing, high tech, and government including the Department of Defense (DoD) with its DoD Dine Smart Traveler Rewards Program.

Today's announcement honoring veterans was originally developed with corporate and government partners like the DoD in mind, but deals apply to the wider veteran and active military audience.

Find more information about the program and a list of participating Dinova restaurants with Veterans Day deals at https://www.dinova.com/veterans-day-guide.

