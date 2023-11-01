Dinova Announces Veterans Day Deals from Restaurant Partners

News provided by

Dinova, Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Veterans and active-duty military are invited to enjoy discounted or free meals on November 11

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, today announced restaurant partners are offering free or discounted meals to veterans and active military members in honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11.

With more than 22,000 restaurants across the United States, Dinova is the preferred business dining program for more than 540 enterprises looking to manage their corporate dining expenses. The rewards for individual employee cardholders and the opportunity to support partner charities add value to the program.

"It is truly an honor to recognize those who have served and continue to protect our country," stated Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "Together, we want to express our gratitude and give back to our country's heroes."

Clients include companies of all sizes in a variety of verticals including pharmaceutical, manufacturing, high tech, and government including the Department of Defense (DoD) with its DoD Dine Smart Traveler Rewards Program.

Today's announcement honoring veterans was originally developed with corporate and government partners like the DoD in mind, but deals apply to the wider veteran and active military audience.

Find more information about the program and a list of participating Dinova restaurants with Veterans Day deals at https://www.dinova.com/veterans-day-guide.

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at www.Dinova.com.

Contact: Laura Saunders
(888) 346-6828
[email protected]

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.

Also from this source

As Business Dining Spend Reaches 'New Normal,' Report Highlights Key Post-COVID Developments

As Business Dining Spend Reaches 'New Normal,' Report Highlights Key Post-COVID Developments

Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, and Technomic, the leader in foodservice insights, published the Q3 2023 State of Business Dining...
Dinova and Tripkicks partner on Dinova Dining Link for traveler guidance and company savings

Dinova and Tripkicks partner on Dinova Dining Link for traveler guidance and company savings

Dinova, the authority in business dining, has partnered with business travel tech powerhouse Tripkicks, to equip business travelers with local dining ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.