Dinova Releases Its 2020 Holiday Dining Guide

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, is excited to announce the release of its 2020 Holiday Dining Guide. This free resource was created to help individuals and companies alike find holiday meals and restaurant gifts they can share with employees, partners, clients, and of course, their own families. After standing together and tackling everything that 2020 has thrown their way, sharing a meal – or, in the case of restaurant gift cards, the means to provide future meals – is a very tangible way to nourish these connections that are so important.

"This new dining guide truly reflects where we are at this moment in time – like everyone else, we are so ready to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit, but we absolutely have to offer ways for people to do this safely," says Alison Galik, CEO of Dinova. "Our Dinova restaurant partners want the public to know they're here for whatever shape their dining needs take. This year's Holiday Dining Guide pulls together highlights from a wide range of our amazing restaurants – with something for all budgets and tastes."





The 2020 Holiday Dining Guide has four components to assist anyone looking for ways to show appreciation, which in turn supports the restaurant community as well:

Holiday Meals – Whether catering in or carrying out, tapping into Dinova's restaurant network is a fantastic way to find restaurants that are local to the people you're shopping for. (Examples: Boston favorite Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar's whole roasted pig Thanksgiving feast at home; classic Spanish tapas catered from Boqueria in NYC/Chicago/DC; or a full steakhouse experience at home from Smith & Wollensky)

Gift Cards – With so many generous bonus offers available, these options ensure your gifts go even further this year. (Examples: 10% off bulk gift card purchases over $1,000 from Bloomin' Brands – Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's, Outback; 20% off e-gift cards at Einstein Bros. Bagels; and buy $100 in gift cards, get a $25 bonus card from Ocean Prime)

Creative Gifting – Thoughtful options from a select group of restaurant partners. From gift box subscriptions to activities that support local communities, the ideas gathered here are a jumping off point for creative gifting. (Examples: virtual bread-baking team event from San Francisco's famed Boudin Bakery; and ready-to-grill steaks from STK's Meat Market – complete with STK radio playlists)

Celebrating Safely - Dinova restaurant partners want to share what they're doing to create events that are as safe as they are delicious. (Example: drop-off parties for your own small crew from Wisconsin-favorite Pizza Man; and elegant but safe in-person or hybrid private dining events from Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar)

Additionally, earlier this year, Dinova released Business Dining 2.0: The guide for empowering COVID-conscious diners https://www.dinova.com/dinesafely/ - another resource that's free for all to use and aimed at helping restaurants and businesses come together. The bottom-line message: Reach out to the Dinova restaurant partners near you, they are eager to work with the community for any and all 2020 holiday dining needs. Or visit search.dinova.com to find additional in-network options.

Resources:

Connect with us on social: Twitter ; Facebook ; LinkedIn ; Instagram

; ; ; Instagram For Restaurants

For Companies

The full leadership team can be found here

About Dinova

Dinova makes business meals count. We are the only total business dining solution that delivers spend visibility, savings and employee benefits for companies while providing a B2B strategy that drives growth for restaurants. Dinova has created a business-grade restaurant network, currently at 20,000+ locations, providing solutions for all corporate meal occasions. Visit www.dinova.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Alison Guzzio

Phone: 484-459-3243

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dinova.com

