Dinova Unveils Corporate Private Dining and Catering Guide to Simplify Holiday Planning

Guide features over 50 restaurant partners for catering, private dining, entertaining and gifting.

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, has published its 2024 Private Events, Catering, and Gifting Guide, which assists corporate event planners and decision-makers in choosing restaurants, caterers, and gift retailers for their holiday festivities.

"There's a lot of pressure on company event planners and coordinators this time of year as they seek to foster culture and camaraderie by executing memorable holiday events," said Dinova CEO Alison Quinn. "Our curated guide helps narrow the field with business-grade restaurant partners who excel at event hosting, catering, entertainment and gifting."

The guide features over 50 Dinova restaurant partners for every corporate celebration—from festive office catering to offsite team-building events and white-tablecloth affairs. Event planners earn personal myDinova reward points each time they purchase from a Dinova partner using their corporate card. Dinova corporate partners also earn rebates when employees dine or book restaurants within Dinova's program.

While the Private Events, Catering, and Gifting Guide is a valuable tool for businesses during the event-heavy fourth quarter, it also serves as a comprehensive year-round planning resource. Dinova also offers a concierge-style service, Dine Assist , to help corporate partners find restaurant options based on their unique needs.

"Choosing a restaurant or caterer can be overwhelming," said Quinn. "We encourage event planners to use these resources to find restaurants that understand the requirements and expectations of corporate gatherings, from specialized menus to seamless coordination and top-tier service."

Visit dinova.com/events-guide to view the 2024 Private Events, Catering, and Gifting Guide.

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at www.Dinova.com .

