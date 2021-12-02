Dioctyl Terephthalate Market Size to Grow by USD 451.63 mn | Rising Demand for Resin and Polymers to Drive Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The dioctyl terephthalate market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for resin and polymers, increasing demand for flexible PVC, and the rising construction activities. However, fluctuations in price of crude oil and polymers and stringent regulations on the use of phthalates plasticizers are hindering market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Anhui Xiangfeng New Materials Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Bluesail Group Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Hanwha Corp., Jiangsu Raymond New Material Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., and UPC Technology Corp.

For additional highlights on various vendors operating in the market, Read Our Free Sample

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the dioctyl terephthalate market report examines, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, new product launches, product innovations, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into automotive, flexible PVC, flooring surfaces, gaskets, and others. The automotive segment contributes the highest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

This market forecast report by Technavio covers detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities to support vendors in creating efficient business plans. According to our analysis, 68% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the dioctyl terephthalate market in the region. Moreover, the growth of the market in this region is expected to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased demand for plastic, polymers, and other chemical products will drive the dioctyl terephthalate market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Isobutanol Market: The isobutanol market has been segmented by application (solvent, intermediate for glycol ethers and esters, textiles, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The isobutanol market has been segmented by application (solvent, intermediate for glycol ethers and esters, textiles, and others) and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Ethylene Carbonate Market: The ethylene carbonate market has been segmented by application (lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, solvents, photochromatic, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Dioctyl Terephthalate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 451.63 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Anhui Xiangfeng New Materials Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Bluesail Group Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Hanwha Corp., Jiangsu Raymond New Material Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., and UPC Technology Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio