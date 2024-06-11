Dionisio Gutiérrez Holds High-Level Meetings During Tour in Asturias, Spain

Accompanied by his wife, Ana Goubaud de Gutiérrez, and a group of friends, among them the businessman José Suárez Arias-Cachero and the political scientist Eduardo Fernández Luiña, Gutiérrez visited the headquarters of the Archivo de Indianos in Colombres, which he has joined as a member of the Association of Friends of the Archive, whose mission is to strengthen ties between Spain and America. During his tour around the monumental building of the Quinta Guadalupe, the director-manager of the Archive, Santiago González Romero, presented him with a detailed genealogical work, which dates back to the 16th century.

Dionisio Gutiérrez expressed his admiration for the Archivo de Indianos, describing it as "a spectacular work" with "a very special merit," highlighting the importance of reconnecting with ancestors to give meaning to history. "It is not the type of project that is easy to organize, but it has great historical and emotional value," he emphasized.

In addition to his visit, Gutiérrez took the opportunity to record an interview with González Romero for his weekly program Razón de Estado , broadcast by the international channel NTN24 to the entire American continent, where they discussed various aspects of Asturian emigration to America.

