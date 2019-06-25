Dionisio Gutiérrez visited the electoral board and various voting centers in Guatemala City

First, he visited the Central District Electoral Board at the logistic center of Parque de la Industria. There, he talked with Anabella Morfin, president of the board, about the development of the elections in the capital of Guatemala.

Later, he visited several voting centers, located in Guatemala City: Instituto Rafael Aqueche, Instituto Belén, and Instituto América Latina. At the three centers he talked to the presidents of the voting tables regarding the progress of the electoral process.

During the afternoon, he once again visited the Logistics Center of the Electoral Authority; this time to grant interviews to the local media in terms of his perceptions of the voting process and the national conjuncture and to view the vote count in real time. On this topic, he concluded: "Today we reach the final phase of the process. Today is the election, and we have to recognize that the Tribunal Supremo Electoral (Supreme Election Tribunal), despite its voids and limitations, has made an extraordinary effort and it has to be recognized".

Visit of the Organization of American States to Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo

On Friday, June 14, the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States visited Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, to talk about the Guatemalan general election on June 16. The leader of the mission, Luis Guillermo Solís (former president of Costa Rica 2014-2018), exchanged opinions with the president of the foundation, Dionisio Gutiérrez, who presented a diagnose of the Guatemalan electoral system, as well as the results of the last public opinion survey the foundation published some days before the elections.

Along with other organizations of civil society, Dionisio Gutiérrez and the Foundation he heads, actively participated as observers in the election process, to guarantee the transparency of the process and the respect to popular will.

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo