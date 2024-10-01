DIOSynVax Appoints Ron Moss, MD, as CEO

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIOSynVax, a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in revolutionary broadly protective vaccines, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ron Moss MD, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reporting to its board of directors, effective September 1, 2024. Dr. Moss, who brings over 30 years of distinguished experience in biopharma, will be based in the USA. He succeeds the company's founder, Professor Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge University, who will transition to the role of Chief Scientific Officer. DIOSynVax's unique approach develops vaccines to a variety of infectious disease targets to prevent future pandemics and will make the need for frequent vaccinations obsolete.

Dr. Moss's extensive background includes senior executive roles across the biopharma industry, where he has led efforts in multiple Biologics License Applications (BLAs), New Drug Applications (NDAs) as well as funding rounds from both public and private equity. His deep expertise in Clinical Vaccine Development will be instrumental as DIOSynVax advances through clinical Proof of Concept (PoC) of its groundbreaking technology that leverages computational biology to design next-generation vaccines with broad protective capabilities.

"Ron's impressive track record in executive leadership and vaccine development positions him perfectly to drive DIOSynVax's mission forward," said Professor Heeney. "His strategic vision and extensive experience will enhance the value of our disruptive technology, which aims to create vaccines that are innovative and very importantly broadly protective against both current and emerging pandemics. We are confident given Ron's proven track record in successfully completing clinical trials that DIOSynVax is strategically positioned to make significant strides in advancing our vaccines through to clinical application."

Dr. Moss stated, "I am excited to lead the DIOSynVax team through the next stages of clinical approval and application. Our technology has the potential to revolutionize vaccine development by providing a new generation of vaccines for broad protection against the growing number of severe viral diseases. DIOSynVax's technology allows us to stay ahead of future pandemics using its unique computational and preclinical pipeline to select vaccines to provide protection against disease causes, including current threats such as the large number of bird flu strains that imminently threaten human kind. Having vaccines in our arsenal that protect against future threats is our reachable goal. Our approach will also make the need for yearly vaccinations no longer necessary."

The Company will be presenting its new pan-bird flu vaccine data at the upcoming Options XII conference for Advancements in Influenza Control in Brisbane Australia on October 2, 2024. Details to follow.

What if we had vaccines that didn't constantly need updates? Check out our new study demonstrating the breadth of protection our new vaccine technology achieves over time.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-023-01094-2

About H5N1

Bird-flu or H5N1 infections is widespread in birds and cattle. A number of document infections have been found in humans some with and without contact to infected animals (https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/index.html).

Most public health experts agree that bird-flu does pose a risk to humans should additional changes in the virus occur The US is entering a riskier season for spread of H5N1 bird flu. Here's why experts are worried (msn.com).

About DIOSynVax

Co-founded by Professor Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge University, UK, Professor Ralf Wagner of University of Regensburg, Germany, and Professor Simon Frost Principal Data Scientist at Microsoft Research, Seattle, USA. DIOSynVax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing universal vaccines through advanced computational biology technologies. Their mission is to create innovative solutions that provide broad protection against a wide range of infectious diseases, including emerging pandemics.

