Diplomacy Talk | China advances diplomatic agenda with greater confidence

Over the past decade, China has carried out foreign policies that pursue innovation, shared benefits, and common prosperity. China's increasing national strength has enabled its people to see themselves as equals of any other nation, and the country strives to meet its responsibilities as a major nation. So, what's the fundamental idea of China's diplomacy in the new era? How is its diplomatic agenda different from the past? Prof. Zhao Kejin, deputy dean of the School of Social Sciences at Tsinghua University, weighed in on the discussion.