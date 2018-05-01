FLINT, Mich., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), executives will attend the 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference in Boston.

Interim CEO Jeff Park, President Joel Saban, and Chief Financial Officer Atul Kavthekar are scheduled to present at 12:50 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 9.



A live audio-only webcast of the presentation and related materials will be available on the investor relations section of Diplomat's website at ir.diplomat.is. The webcast and presentation materials will be online for 90 days.

About Diplomat

Diplomat (NYSE: DPLO) is the nation's largest independent provider of specialty pharmacy services—helping patients and providers in all 50 states. The company offers medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases and delivers unique solutions for manufacturers, hospitals, payers, providers, and more. Diplomat opened its doors in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy with one essential tenet: "Take good care of patients and the rest falls into place." Today, that tradition continues—always focused on improving patient care and clinical adherence. For more information, visit diplomat.is.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Terri Anne Powers, Vice President,

Investor Relations

312.889.5244 | tpowers@diplomat.is

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenny Cretu, Senior Vice President,

Pharma Services and Marketing

810.768.9370 | jcretu@diplomat.is

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diplomat-to-participate-in-43rd-annual-deutsche-bank-health-care-conference-300640381.html

SOURCE Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

