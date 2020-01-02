Dippin’ Dots Launches First In-Store-Only Flavor, Cold Brew Latte

Cold Brew Latte combines the rich flavor of a full-bodied coffee, tamed down by the creamy taste of a latte. Perfect for kids, teens and adults alike, Cold Brew Latte does not contain any caffeine, but packs a coffee flavor punch. The new, limited-time flavor is available to customers at any of the 120+ mall kiosk and shopping center locations. To find a location near you, visit www.dippindots.com/dotsspots.html .

"As part of our mission to keep our brand fresh and relevant, Cold Brew Latte is the first of several planned franchise-only offerings for the year," said Steve Rothenstein, Senior Director of Franchising for Dippin' Dots. "We are excited to create something special for our Dippin' Dots store owners where our loyal fans can now enjoy this unique flavor at any mall store or kiosk nationwide."

Dippin' Dots company leaders say coffee-flavored ice cream is a top request heard year after year through guest feedback.

For more information on Dippin' Dots, visit www.dippindots.com.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Dippin' Dots

