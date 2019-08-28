Dippin' Dots to Debut Manufacturing Facility in Brazil

PADUCAH, Ky., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dippin' Dots, America's leading flash frozen beaded ice cream brand, has signed a trademark and technology licensing agreement with a group of South American entrepreneurs who will build a manufacturing facility in Brazil. This will be Dippin' Dots first production site in South America and its fourth international manufacturing facility.

The company has partnered with Paulo Cesar and Mateus Cacau with Brazilian investment group Gr Brasil de Investmento em novos negocios. The company has already started construction in the state of Espírito Santo and estimates production will begin in early 2020.

"We are very excited about this expansion, as Paulo and Mateus have both shown an incredible amount of passion for the Dippin' Dots brand over the past several years we've been working together. We are looking forward to expanding economic opportunities across Brazil and the South American market," said Stan Jones, Chief Development Officer of Dippin' Dots. "There is a lot of demand for our product in this part of the world due to Brazilian tourists who have experienced Dippin' Dots while visiting Florida."

Through warehouses and distribution networks, Dippin' Dots currently operates in the Philippines, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, Chile, Oman, China and Russia. The company expects to double year-over-year growth for each of the next five years in international markets.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 11 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, please visit www.dippindots.com.

SOURCE Dippin' Dots

Related Links

www.dippindots.com

