Direct Air Carbon Capture Industry - Key Growth Opportunities Lie in DACC with CO2 Used for SAF and Urea Produced from CO2 Captured Using DACC

The "Growth Opportunities in the Direct Air Carbon Capture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Direct air carbon capture (DACC) is a negative-emission carbon dioxide reduction technology that directly captures CO2 from the air with solid or liquid adsorbents/solvents and then uses a heat source to desorb the CO2. It is a rapidly emerging and dynamic segment of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage industry.

DACC is still in the early stages of development and faces many challenges, but it will play a pivotal role in companies' decarbonization strategies in the decades ahead. As decarbonization becomes a priority across many industries and carbon-neutrality deadlines approach, DACC will present growth opportunities in the next decade and beyond in the areas of technological innovation, business model evolution. The industry today is a hotbed of innovation, and the competitive environment includes an array of participants ranging from start-ups to multinational companies.

This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global DACC market to 2040, including revenue forecasts, carbon capture capacity, prominent technologies, regional splits, industry trends, a competitive analysis, and growth opportunity identification.

Key Growth Opportunities:

  • Growth Opportunity 1: DACC with CO2 Used for SAF
  • Growth Opportunity 2: DACC in the Transport Industry to Offset Emissions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Urea Produced from CO2 Captured Using DACC

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • DACC Value Chain and Ecosystem
  • DACC Technologies
  • Policies Supporting DACC Growth
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • DACC Cost Comparison Without Carbon Price
  • Action Plan to Reduce DACC Costs and Scale Up Projects
  • Endgame Scenarios for Profitable DACC Implementation

