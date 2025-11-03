Direct Connection Reignites HEMI® Crate Engine Lineup With Relaunch of Supercharged 1,000-horsepower Hellephant, Race-ready Drag Pak Engines

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The Direct Connection performance parts brand is refueling its crate engine lineup with the relaunch of newly upgraded versions of the Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine (pictured) and the 354 Supercharged HEMI Drag Pak engine.

1,000-horsepower Direct Connection Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine relaunches with suite of new engine upgrades

Updated NHRA championship-winning Direct Connection 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI engine — the same engine that powers the all-new Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak race car — also available as a crate engine

Pair of refreshed crate engines to be offered through Direct Connection, within the newly reestablished Street and Racing Technology (SRT) Performance division

Ordering for Hellephant and Drag Pak crate engines opens Nov. 4 at the 2025 SEMA Show, with attendees able to place orders in person in the Direct Connection section of the Mopar SEMA display

Additional ordering information and Direct Connection crate engine product details available at DCPerformance.com

Direct Connection doubles down on HEMI® power for the 2025 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas. The performance parts brand is refueling its crate engine lineup with the relaunch of newly upgraded versions of the Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine and the 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI engine.

The 1,000-horsepower, 950-lb.-ft.-of-torque, Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine and the 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI engine — a crate engine version of the championship-winning powerplant featured in the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak by Direct Connection — will be on display in the Mopar SEMA Show exhibit, along with the Drag Pak and additional crate engines from the Direct Connection lineup.

Direct Connection performance parts are now included within the newly reestablished Street and Racing Technology (SRT) Performance division, which is also responsible for SRT high-performance models and American brand motorsports initiatives, including Dodge competition in NHRA and the Ram brand's recently announced plans to return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026.

"The desire for HEMI engine power is stronger than ever, and Direct Connection is ready to supply gearheads the horsepower they crave through two newly upgraded crate HEMI engines," said Chad Seymour, head of Direct Connection crate engines. "Direct Connection is keeping the pedal down. With the recent reveal of the all-new Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak race car and the relaunch of the Hellephant and Drag Pak crate engines, the Direct Connection portfolio continues to evolve and expand."

Ordering for the Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine and the 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI engine opens on Nov. 4, with SEMA Show attendees able to place orders in person at the Direct Connection section of the Mopar SEMA display. The Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI will begin shipments in November. The 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI engine is built to order with an expected delivery time of four to six weeks.

Additional ordering information and info on Direct Connection crate engine product details are available at DCPerformance.com.

Direct Connection Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine

The 1,000-horsepower, with 950 lb.-ft of torque, Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged crate HEMI engine shook the show floor when it debuted at SEMA in 2018. The relaunched version boasts a menu of upgrades:

Newly designed GEN III aluminum HEMI engine block includes select six-bolt main metal caps for added strength and precision CNC torque plate honed cylinders

All-new, high-performance, 4340 forged-steel, eight-counterweight crankshaft with gun drilled mains and lightened rod journals

All-new, high-performance, 4340 forged-steel, H-beam connecting rods, with increased cross-sectional thickness for strength and ARP 2000 bolts

Upgraded IHI 3.0L twin-screw supercharger

New Litens high-performance, lightweight billet supercharger belt tensioner

Additional features of the Hellephant engine include:

426-cubic-inch displacement

4.125-inch bore/4.000-inch stroke

3.17-inch diameter supercharger pulley

Gates supercharger drive belt

Injector Dynamics 1050 injectors

92mm throttle body

356 aluminum, HEMI spherical combustion chamber cylinder heads

Mahle custom forged aluminum pistons

High-performance hydraulic roller camshaft valve/lift duration @ 0.15 mm

54.3 mm intake valve size, 42 mm exhaust valve size

9.5:1 compression ratio

6,800 peak rpm

Recommended fuel: Premium

The Direct Connection Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI engine (part number: 5160194AD) is available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $34,995. The Hellephant can be dropped into any race-only or pre-1976 vehicle when paired with an upgraded "plug and play" engine kit (part number: 77072500AE, sold separately), which has been updated with a revised engine calibration to ensure optimal performance and durability.

Direct Connection 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI Engine

Fresh off the reveal of the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak, Direct Connection is offering a crate engine version of the upgraded, championship-winning 354 Supercharged HEMI that will power the first Charger Drag Pak.

The 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI engine is loaded with new features, including:

Newly designed GEN III aluminum HEMI engine block includes select six-bolt main metal caps for added strength and precision CNC Torque plate honed cylinders

All-new race billet eight-counterweight crankshaft machined from 4330V Timken steel with gun drilled mains and custom machined counterweight for reduced windage

All-new, high-performance, forged-steel, H-beam connecting rods with ARP L19 fasteners

New Litens high-performance lightweight billet supercharger belt tensioner

Additional features of the Drag Pak engine include:

Whipple 3.0L twin-screw supercharger

3.5-inch supercharger pulley

Diamond race-designed, forged aluminum pistons

Mopar spec camshaft with 0.675-inch lift

Billet timing gears front drive and SFI-approved ATI damper

Jesel valvetrain for improved rigidity

PAC Racing dual valve springs

Billet aluminum, 109mm throttle body

American Racing headers – 304 stainless with merge collectors

Moroso billet aluminum oil pan with fabricated aluminum sump

Installed sensors: Cam and crank position, oil pressure and temperature, intake T-MAP (temperature and pressure)

Uses Shell Rotella T6 5W-40 (8 qt.) and Mopar oil filter (part number: 05038041AA)

Recommended fuel: VP C16

The Direct Connection 354 Supercharged Drag Pak HEMI Engine (part number: P5160354AD) is available at a U.S. MSRP of $63,995. Direct Connection also offers an ECU Kit (part number: P5160240AA) and Drag Pak Electrical/Fuel Kit (part number: P5160239AC), both sold separately, for plug-and-play installation.

Direct Connection

The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through dealers, includes modern performance, crate engine, race and vintage muscle high-performance products for performance vehicles, offering factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and backed by a Mopar warranty for peace of mind.

Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection is available at DCPerformance.com.

SRT

Street and Racing Technology (SRT) is the Performance division of Stellantis' American brands. Rooted in a rich heritage of muscle cars and motorsports, SRT vehicles are engineered for enthusiasts who crave visceral, uncompromising performance. Every SRT model reflects the spirit of American ingenuity—featuring powerful engines, precision-tuned suspensions, race-inspired braking systems, proper tire applications and bold design.

SRT continues to redefine the limits of performance, seamlessly merging undeniable credibility with track and trail capability. Backed by elite engineering teams that fuel a sub-culture, every SRT vehicle delivers an adrenaline-fueled experience—on pavement or off-road—that's as thrilling as it is authentic.

Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand,â€¯shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

