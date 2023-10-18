Direct Digital Holdings Appoints Diana Diaz as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced that the Company appointed Diana Diaz, who had been serving as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer, as permanent Chief Financial Officer, effective October 16, 2023.

Ms. Diaz served as interim Chief Financial Officer of Direct Digital Holdings beginning June 5, 2023. As permanent Chief Financial Officer, she will continue to lead the Company's finance, accounting and treasury organization and report directly to the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mark D. Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are grateful for the hard work and dedication Diana has provided our team over the past several months and greatly excited to appoint her as our permanent Chief Financial Officer. She has been a trusted partner and an excellent leader of our finance division. With the help of her leadership and financial acumen, we are now more confident than ever in our team's ability to execute our various strategies for growth in the coming months and years."

Ms. Diaz joined the Company from Sharps Compliance Corp. (previously Nasdaq listed (SMED)) until its acquisition, a leading national healthcare waste management provider to customers in multiple healthcare-related markets, specializing in regulated waste streams including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous, where she served for a total of 13 years, including as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from June 2010 to February 2022. Ms. Diaz's prior positions include Chief Financial Officer of University General Hospital in Houston, Texas from September 2006 to May 2009, Controller at Memorial Hermann Healthcare System, Texas Medical Center from September 2002 to August 2006 and Controller of the wholesale group at Reliant Energy from July 1998 to May 2002. Ms. Diaz received her BBA in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and her MBA from Rice University's Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Management.

Ms. Diaz said of her appointment, "This is a very exciting time to have joined Direct Digital Holdings. As Chief Financial Officer, I will continue to work closely with my fellow executive team members to capitalize on the Company's strategic position and current favorable market dynamics to continue our growth. I am grateful for this appointment and look forward to continuing my work with this incredible team."

