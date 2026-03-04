Orange 142 Launches Ignition+, an Integrated, AI-Enabled Programmatic Media Solution Focused on Transparency and Efficiency

Ignition+ partners with brands to simplify complex media buying, and bring greater clarity and control to enterprise media investment

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , LLC ("Orange 142"), a division of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), today announced the launch of Ignition+, a unified, AI-powered programmatic platform that maximizes investments, improves transparency, and boosts performance. Purpose-built for the enterprise, Ignition+ is available to Fortune 1,000 brands and large independent agencies managing high-volume, complex media investments.

As digital advertising grows increasingly opaque, Ignition+ centralizes the buying process through an end-to-end technology stack, integrating activation, supply access, AI-driven optimization, and measurement within a single coordinated platform. The goal: enable brands to buy media, not markups.

"Ignition+ helps marketers reclaim their media margin and see exactly where their dollars are going," said Maria Lowrey, President of Orange 142. "By consolidating the technology stack, we are eliminating waste and ensuring more budget goes toward working media."

A Unified Approach to Programmatic Media

Ignition+ provides a single, integrated path to media buying, allowing marketers to bypass the fragmented "adtech waterfall." By combining buy-side and sell-side capabilities, brands gain smarter buying and direct access to premium inventory through a single integration point.

Enterprise advertisers often lose millions to non-working media and hidden fees. Ignition+ delivers a more efficient operating model with transparency into gross media CPMs, data, and reporting. Following successful beta testing in late 2025, the platform has already proven its ability to improve cost efficiency and drive higher performance for early adopters.

Maximizing Efficiency and Reducing Costs

Ignition+ is supported by senior programmatic experts with deep experience across both the buy and sell sides of the ecosystem. Managed services are delivered through a transparent, flat fee negotiated upfront, covering campaign management with no hidden platform fees or layered markups.

"Enterprise and Fortune 1,000 brands are often forced to choose between transparency and scale," said Lowrey. "Ignition+ is designed to remove that tradeoff by aligning performance with more efficient and accountable spending."

In addition to its integrated technology, Ignition+ provides access to a scalable team of specialists. Brands can engage this support on demand — either as an extension of their in-house teams or through a fully outsourced model — allowing them to maintain operational flexibility without the fixed cost of year-round headcount.

AI-Driven Optimization

AI is foundational to Ignition+, using machine learning models to analyze billions of daily bid requests. Key AI capabilities include:

Inventory Quality Scoring : Evaluates viewability, fraud risk, and engagement signals in real-time.

: Evaluates viewability, risk, and engagement signals in real-time. Predictive Clearing Price Optimization : Analyzes auction dynamics to prevent overbidding.

: Analyzes auction dynamics to prevent overbidding. Closed-Loop Audience Learning: Continuously refines targeting precision by measuring performance across both the supply and demand sides.

This integrated sell-side intelligence powers smarter budget allocation and continuous performance improvement throughout the campaign lifecycle.

Ignition+ is Orange 142's first fully integrated, enterprise-focused programmatic solution — purpose-built for advertisers and agencies managing large, complex budgets that require unified infrastructure and greater economic clarity at scale.

Orange 142's performance and innovation have been recognized across the industry, including consecutive placements on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in 2023 and 2024, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year honors for its co-founders, and multiple awards from The Sammys, MARCOM, and AVA Digital Awards.

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company helping businesses and agencies of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through strategic, data-driven media execution. As the buy-side arm of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT ), Orange 142 delivers customized solutions across programmatic, search, social, connected TV, and emerging digital channels. With deep expertise in high-growth sectors such as Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services, Orange 142 creates results-driven campaigns that connect brands with their most valuable audiences. To learn more, visit www.Orange142.com .

