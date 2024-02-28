Direct Digital Holdings Partners with FreeWheel

Integration Between Holding Group's Colossus SSP and FreeWheel to Provide Enhanced Connections to Demand to Increase Ability for Advertisers to Reach Audiences at Scale on CTV

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange 142, LLC ("Orange 142"), announced a new partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry.

The agreement builds on Direct Digital Holdings' buy- and sell-side relationship with Beeswax, FreeWheel's programmatic buying platform.

This new deal will allow the holding group's Colossus SSP to directly connect to FreeWheel's premium CTV inventory and server technology. Colossus SSP provides brands with access to a truly inclusive audience, tapping into a range of multicultural/diverse publishers and general market media – and this partnership will open pathways to top-tier CTV inventory for both. The partnership will bring together expertise, resources, cutting-edge technology, and robust content to drive demand from top advertisers.

"This agreement will significantly grow the high-quality CTV inventory available through Colossus SSP," said Mark D. Walker, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Direct Digital Holdings. "FreeWheel is able to unify all demand channels into one optimal ad decision to maximize the end-viewer experience. Their capabilities complement the performance, efficiencies and transparency that brands and media buyers have come to value at Colossus SSP."

"Today's TV ad marketplace is very fragmented and complex, and so, one of our key focus areas is to continually find new ways to simplify and streamline the ad buying process," said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, FreeWheel. "We recognize today's consumers increasingly gravitate towards CTV and our audiences are becoming more diverse. It is our hope that, by teaming up with Colossus SSP, we can help connect publishers to multicultural audiences – at scale – on premium content."

"We have worked collaboratively with both Colossus SSP and FreeWheel, and we're excited to tap into their new partnership as they continue to diversify and scale their collective offerings," said Michael Piner, EVP, Advanced Advertising, Mediahub. "High-quality CTV inventory is a top priority for our clients, and this partnership will deliver that while expanding our ability to reach robust, diverse audiences through a diverse-owned partner."

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage on average over 125,000 clients monthly, generating over 300 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

