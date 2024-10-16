Direct Digital Holdings Regains Nasdaq Compliance

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Orange 142, LLC ("Orange 142") and Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses"), announced today that it received written notice from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) regarding periodic reporting.

The regaining of compliance is a result of yesterday's filings of Direct Digital Holdings' Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Staff has advised the Company that the listing compliance matter is now closed.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange 142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage on average over 125,000 clients monthly, generating over 300 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

