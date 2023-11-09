Direct Digital Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Up 129% Year-Over-Year to $59.5 Million

Company Raises Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance to $170 Million - $190 Million

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Mark D. Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In recent quarters, we have made significant investments in our technology stack, advertising platform and operational structure. We initially expected to see the impact of these investments in 2024, however, we are pleased to report that these benefits have arrived much earlier in 2023. Our strong technology partnerships and our overarching business strategy have enabled us to meet a growing number of customers' demands and further the capabilities of our sell-side technology platform. On both the sell-side and the buy-side, increased spend from our buying partners has resulted in an associated increase in our impression count and organic growth profile with a direct positive impact on net income and adjusted EBITDA(1)."  

Keith Smith, President, added, "The growth seen in this quarter, as well as the past year, has been fueled by a combination of our strategic investments and partnerships, our differentiated approach to advertising solutions, as well as a set of market dynamics which have been highly beneficial to our position in the industry. We have capitalized on the shift in ad spend towards digital media on both the sell- and buy-side and will continue to grow our presence in the space through our recent partnerships and advancements of our technology stack. We remain committed to executing on the same growth and investment initiatives that led us to the strong third quarter results we are reporting today."

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights 

  • For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, Direct Digital Holdings processed over 400 billion monthly impressions through its sell-side advertising segment, an increase of 220% over the same period of 2022.
  • In addition, the Company's sell-side advertising platforms received over 34 billion monthly bid responses in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of over 210% over the same period in 2022. Sell-side revenue per advertiser for the third quarter of 2023 increased 241% compared to the same period of 2022.
  • The Company's buy-side advertising segment served approximately 228 customers in the third quarter of 2023 and buy-side revenue per customer increased 14% compared to the same period of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was $59.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $33.5 million, or 129% over the $26.0 million in the same period of 2022.

    • Sell-side advertising segment revenue grew to $51.6 million and contributed $32.8 million of the increase, or 174% growth over the $18.9 million of sell-side revenue in the same period of 2022.
    • Buy-side advertising segment revenue grew to $7.9 million and contributed $0.7 million of the increase, or 10% growth over the $7.1 million of buy-side revenue in the same period of 2022.
  • Consolidated operating income in the third quarter of 2023 was $4.5 million compared to consolidated operating income of $1.8 million in the same period of 2022, an increase of 144% year-over-year.
  • Net income was $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $0.8 million in the same period of 2022, an increase of 313% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2022, an increase of 123% year-over-year.

Financial Outlook

Assuming the U.S. economy does not experience any major economic conditions that deteriorate or otherwise significantly reduce advertiser demand, we are increasing our previously issued estimate as disclosed in our second quarter 2023 update:

  • For fiscal year 2023, we expect revenue to be in the range of $170 million to $190 million, or 101% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.

"We are thrilled to announce the raising of our fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance to $180 million at the midpoint, a 101% increase over full-year 2022 results. This increase reflects our belief in our ability to execute on our various growth strategies, demonstrates the strength of our operating leverage and highlights the favorable market trends that we expect to continue for the remainder of this year," commented Diana Diaz, Chief Financial Officer.  

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Direct Digital will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/. Please access the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot access the webcast, a replay will be available at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/ for a period of twelve months.

Footnotes

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures and provides reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information contained in this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties.

As used below, "we," "us," and "our" refer to the Company. We use words such as "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," "expect," "likely," "believe," "continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but not all forward-looking statements include these words. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

All of our forward-looking statements involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our dependence on the overall demand for advertising, which could be influenced by economic downturns; any slow-down or unanticipated development in the market for programmatic advertising campaigns; the effects of health epidemics; operational and performance issues with our platform, whether real or perceived, including a failure to respond to technological changes or to upgrade our technology systems; any significant inadvertent disclosure or breach of confidential and/or personal information we hold, or of the security of our or our customers', suppliers' or other partners' computer systems; any unavailability or non-performance of the non-proprietary technology, software, products and services that we use; unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry, particularly concerns regarding data privacy and security relating to our industry's technology and practices, and any perceived failure to comply with laws and industry self-regulation; restrictions on the use of third-party "cookies," mobile device IDs or other tracking technologies, which could diminish our platform's effectiveness; any inability to compete in our intensely competitive market; any significant fluctuations caused by our high customer concentration; our limited operating history, which could result in our past results not being indicative of future operating performance; any violation of legal and regulatory requirements or any misconduct by our employees, subcontractors, agents or business partners; any strain on our resources, diversion of our management's attention or impact on our ability to attract and retain qualified board members as a result of being a public company; our dependence, as a holding company, on receiving distributions from Direct Digital Holdings, LLC to pay our taxes, expenses and dividends; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" and other sections of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that we make from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of these assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage on average over 125,000 clients monthly, generating over 300 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels. 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)











September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022








ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,481,949

$

4,047,453

Accounts receivable, net

54,637,634

26,354,114

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,426,925

883,322

Total current assets

61,546,508

31,284,889








Property, equipment and software, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $219,386
and $34,218, respectively

625,028

673,218

Goodwill

6,519,636

6,519,636

Intangible assets, net

12,172,396

13,637,759

Deferred tax asset, net

5,082,424

5,164,776

Operating lease right-of-use assets

674,846

798,774

Other long-term assets

127,492

46,987

Total assets

$

86,748,330

$

58,126,039








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






CURRENT LIABILITIES






Accounts payable

$

45,021,034

$

17,695,404

Accrued liabilities

4,071,128

4,777,764

Liability related to tax receivable agreement, current portion

41,141

182,571

Notes payable, current portion

1,146,250

655,000

Deferred revenues

1,044,069

546,710

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

49,977

91,989

Income taxes payable

113,355

174,438

Related party payables

1,428,093

1,448,333

Total current liabilities

52,915,047

25,572,209








Notes payable, net of short-term portion and deferred financing cost of $1,722,716 and
$2,115,161, respectively

22,323,534

22,913,589

Economic Injury Disaster Loan

150,000

150,000

Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion

4,245,234

4,149,619

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

717,632

745,340

Total liabilities

80,351,447

53,530,757








COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)














STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 160,000,000 shares authorized, 2,991,792 and
2,900,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

2,992

2,900

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 11,278,000
shares issued and outstanding

11,278

11,278

Additional paid-in capital

8,782,092

8,224,365

Accumulated deficit

(2,399,479)

(3,643,261)

Total stockholders' equity

6,396,883

4,595,282

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

86,748,330

$

58,126,039

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended




September 30, 

September 30, 


2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues












Buy-side advertising

$

7,850,058

$

7,130,736

$

27,092,816

$

22,283,044

Sell-side advertising

51,622,066

18,854,639

89,006,018

36,333,976

Total revenues

59,472,124

25,985,375

116,098,834

58,617,020














Cost of revenues












Buy-side advertising

3,113,491

2,471,170

10,650,541

7,694,987

Sell-side advertising

44,605,815

16,053,461

77,189,787

30,344,670

Total cost of revenues

47,719,306

18,524,631

87,840,328

38,039,657

Gross profit

11,752,818

7,460,744

28,258,506

20,577,363














Operating expenses












Compensation, taxes and benefits

4,747,081

3,845,918

12,934,406

9,895,646

General and administrative

2,512,330

1,770,002

8,717,584

5,187,875

Total operating expenses

7,259,411

5,615,920

21,651,990

15,083,521

Income from operations

4,493,407

1,844,824

6,606,516

5,493,842














Other income (expense)












Other income

83,331



175,472

47,982

Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan







287,143

Loss on redemption of non-participating preferred units







(590,689)

Contingent loss on early termination of line of credit





(299,770)


Interest expense

(1,059,890)

(905,605)

(3,104,684)

(2,269,643)

Total other expense

(976,559)

(905,605)

(3,228,982)

(2,525,207)














Income before taxes

3,516,848

939,219

3,377,534

2,968,635

Tax expense

165,994

128,436

165,658

215,112

Net income

$

3,350,854

$

810,783

$

3,211,876

$

2,753,523














Net income per common share:












Basic

$

0.23

$

0.06

$

0.23

$

0.23

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.06

$

0.22

$

0.23














Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding:












Basic

14,268,168

14,178,000

14,216,211

11,846,601

Diluted

14,827,165

14,545,241

14,817,770

11,996,969

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)










For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 


2023

2022

Cash Flows Provided By Operating Activities:





Net income

$

3,211,876

$

2,753,523

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Amortization of deferred financing costs

434,847

463,008

Amortization of intangible assets

1,465,363

1,465,364

Amortization of right-of-use assets

123,928

94,974

Amortization of capitalized software

159,057

Depreciation of property and equipment

26,112

Stock-based compensation

545,504

85,437

Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan



(287,143)

Deferred income taxes

82,352

(40,591)

Payment on tax receivable agreement

(45,815)

Loss on redemption of non-participating preferred units



590,689

Contingent loss on early termination of line of credit

299,770

Bad debt expense

97,740

2,717

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

(28,381,260)

(13,520,067)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(524,098)

482,190

Accounts payable

27,325,629

10,008,327

Accrued liabilities

(513,138)

1,555,037

Income taxes payable

(61,083)

94,440

Deferred revenues

497,359

(201,907)

Operating lease liability

(69,720)

(75,396)

Related party payable



(70,801)

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,674,423

3,399,801







Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities:





Cash paid for capitalized software and property and equipment

(136,978)

Net cash used in investing activities

(136,978)








Cash Flows Used In Financing Activities:





Proceeds from note payable



4,260,000

Payments on term loan

(491,250)

(412,500)

Payments of litigation settlement

(193,500)

Payments on lines of credit



(400,000)

Payment of deferred financing costs

(442,181)

(525,295)

Proceeds from Issuance of Class A common stock, net of transaction costs



11,167,043

Redemption of common units



(7,200,000)

Redemption of non-participating preferred units



(7,046,251)

Proceeds from options exercised

215

Proceeds from warrants exercised

12,100

Distributions to members

(1,988,333)

(916,433)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,102,949)

(1,073,436)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,434,496

2,326,365

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

4,047,453

4,684,431

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

5,481,949

$

7,010,796







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for taxes

$

348,862

$

133,401

Cash paid for interest

$

2,667,283

$

1,744,365







Non-cash Financing Activities:





Transaction costs related to issuances of Class A shares included in accrued liabilities

$


$

1,000,000

Outside basis difference in partnership

$


$

3,234,000

Tax receivable agreement payable to Direct Digital Management, LLC

$


$

278,900

Tax benefit on tax receivable agreement

$


$

485,100

Issuance related to vesting of restricted stock units, net of tax withholdings

$

90

$

  

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including, in particular operating income, net cash provided by operating activities, and net income, we believe that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), as adjusted for stock compensation expense, loss on early termination of line of credit, and loss on early extinguishment of debt, and loss on early redemption of non-participating preferred units ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).

In addition to operating income and net income, we use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operational efficiency. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our operating results for the following reasons:

  • Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, and certain one-time items such as acquisition transaction costs and gains from settlements or loan forgiveness that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing, capital structures and the method by which assets were acquired;
  • Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of operating performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

Our use of this non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for each of the periods presented:

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS
(unaudited)


















For the Three Months Ended September 30, 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income

$

3,350,854

$

810,783

$

3,211,876

$

2,753,523

Add back (deduct):












Interest expense

1,059,890

905,605

3,104,684

2,269,643

Amortization of intangible
assets

488,455

488,455

1,465,364

1,465,364

Stock-based compensation

241,491

70,030

545,504

85,438

Depreciation and amortization
of capitalized software,
property and equipment

63,689



185,169


Contingent loss on early
termination of line of credit





299,770


Tax expense

165,994

128,436

165,658

215,112

Forgiveness of PPP loan







(287,163)

Loss on early redemption of
non-participating preferred
units







590,689

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,370,373

$

2,403,309

$

8,978,025

$

7,092,606

Contacts: 

Investors:
Brett Milotte, ICR
Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings

