Orange 142 Expands Visit El Paso's Reach Through Targeted Digital Campaign

Multi-channel strategy delivers more than 3.6 million impressions across top U.S. markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142 , LLC ("Orange 142"), a division of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), and a leading digital marketing agency for mid-market brands and agencies, executed a targeted digital advertising campaign in partnership with Visit El Paso to reach meeting planners in highly competitive U.S. markets where destinations compete for meetings and events.

As meeting planners evaluated destinations nationwide, Visit El Paso sought to increase visibility in competitive markets and strengthen consideration among planners assessing options for future events. Orange 142 worked with the Visit El Paso team to design a targeted media strategy that delivered consistent messaging at scale.

The campaign delivered more than 3.6 million impressions, generated 48,500+ clicks, and achieved a 1.32% overall click-through rate, reflecting strong engagement among qualified audiences. Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Washington, D.C. led overall activity, while geo-targeted paid search produced especially strong engagement in select secondary markets, with click-through rates exceeding 8%.

"Reaching meeting planners takes focus and precision," said Brooke Underwood, Executive director at Visit El Paso. "This campaign helped us connect with planners in key markets and reinforced El Paso as a strong option for meetings and events."

The performance highlights a clear strategy built around audience intent, coordinated execution, and ongoing optimization throughout the campaign.

"This campaign started with a clear understanding of Visit El Paso's goals and the competitive environment they were operating in," said Cliff Ward, Director of Business Development at Orange 142. "Working closely with them, our team was able to customize a strategy and multi-channel approach by understanding how digital advertising and emerging technologies can make strong performance and measurable engagement a reality."

That same focus on execution and results has recently been recognized. Last month, Orange 142 also announced it earned two 2025 MarCom Awards for its digital campaign work, highlighting its continued momentum across paid and organic channels.

To learn more about Orange 142 and its approach to data-driven digital advertising, visit orange142.com .

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company helping businesses and agencies of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through strategic, data-driven media execution. As the buy-side arm of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT ), Orange 142 delivers customized solutions across programmatic, search, social, connected TV, and emerging digital channels. With deep expertise in high-growth sectors such as Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services, Orange 142 creates results-driven campaigns that connect brands with their most valuable audiences. To learn more, visit www.Orange142.com .

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings