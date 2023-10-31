Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in the ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference

News provided by

Direct Digital Holdings

31 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced that management will participate in the ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference on November 15, 2023 at The Yale Club in New York, NY.

The conference will consist of one-on-one / small group meetings providing investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with Direct Digital Holdings' management team. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your ROTH MKM representative.

About Direct Digital Holdings
Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage on average over 136,000 clients monthly, generating approximately 250 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

Contacts:
Investors:
Brett Milotte, ICR
[email protected]

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings

