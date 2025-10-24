Direct Dimensions and CAD BLU Announce 3D Scanning & 3D Printing Demo Day in New York City

Engineers, designers, and makers are invited to explore cutting-edge 3D technology on November 5th at this free, hands-on event.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Dimensions, Inc., a leader in 3D scanning, modeling, and digital measurement solutions, is teaming up with CAD BLU, one of the nation's premier providers of 3D printing and additive manufacturing systems, to host a free, in-person "3D Scan & Print Demo Day and Open House" in New York City.

The event will take place Wednesday, November 5, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the CAD BLU Showroom, located in New York City's Midtown (250 39th Street, New York, NY 10018).

This exclusive open house offers a rare opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts to experience the full range and power of Artec 3D scanning technology, from rapid, handheld scanning to precision digital modeling, guided by the expert technical team from Direct Dimensions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own parts or objects for a personalized, live scanning demonstration and consultation.

"We're excited to bring our 3D scanning expertise directly to the NYC design and engineering community," said Michael Raphael, Founder and CEO of Direct Dimensions. "This hands-on event is all about showing people what's truly possible with today's 3D technology; from fast, accurate digitizing to seamless integration with CAD and 3D printing workflows."

Event Schedule:

2:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Individualized 3D Scanning & 3D Printing Demos

Test out a variety of Artec 3D scanners and bring your own part to be digitized during a live, personalized demo session with Direct Dimensions experts. Direct Dimensions will have the following Artec 3D scanners available for hands-on testing and demonstrations:

Artec Ray II : long-range laser scanner for large objects and spaces





: long-range laser scanner for large objects and spaces Artec Micro II : ultra-high-precision desktop scanner for small parts





: ultra-high-precision desktop scanner for small parts Artec Leo : wireless, full-color handheld scanner for fast, portable use





: wireless, full-color handheld scanner for fast, portable use Artec Spider II : high-resolution scanner ideal for fine detail and complex geometry





: high-resolution scanner ideal for fine detail and complex geometry Artec Point: compact and versatile scanner for flexible, on-the-go applications

Discover the excellent 3D printer lineup from CAD BLU. Experience cutting-edge technology and see what's possible with the latest advancements in 3D printing. CAD BLU will have the following 3D printers on display:

ProJet MJP 300W Plus : The newest upgrade to the jewelry industry's favorite 3D printer.





: The newest upgrade to the jewelry industry's favorite 3D printer. ProJet MJP 2500 IC : The printer designed for Investment Casting with excellent surface finish and fidelity.





: The printer designed for Investment Casting with excellent surface finish and fidelity. NextDent 300: The multi-material monolithic denture printer that prints base with the teeth in one piece.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Open House Reception & Networking

Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments and connect with other innovators, engineers, designers, and makers exploring the intersection of 3D scanning and additive manufacturing.

"CAD BLU is thrilled to co-host this event with Direct Dimensions," said Rich Motto, President and CEO of CAD BLU. "Together, we're giving attendees a front-row look at how scanning and printing technologies work hand-in-hand to turn physical objects into digital realities, and back again."

The event is free to attend, but space is limited. Advance registration is recommended.

Whether you're an engineer looking to streamline your workflow, a designer exploring digital prototyping, a manufacturer seeking precision measurement tools, or simply curious about the future of 3D technology, this interactive open house offers a unique chance to learn directly from the experts shaping the industry.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: CAD BLU Showroom, 250 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

Register: Eventbrite

Cost: Free (registration recommended)

About Direct Dimensions, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, Direct Dimensions specializes in the application and sales of advanced 3D scanning and modeling solutions for various fields, including aerospace and automotive, art, architecture, military, medical, movie VFX, manufacturing and more. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Direct Dimensions has been providing comprehensive services and products that meet the diverse needs of its clients for over 30 years. Learn more at www.dirdim.com.

About CAD BLU

CAD BLU is a premier provider of 3D printing, scanning, and additive manufacturing solutions, offering end-to-end support from equipment sales to service and training. Headquartered in New York City, CAD BLU empowers clients to bring ideas to life through advanced digital fabrication technologies. Visit www.cadblu.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Haley Mates

Digital Marketing & Communications Specialist

Direct Dimensions, Inc.

410-998-0880 ext.1025 / 410-709-6855 (direct)

[email protected]

dirdim.com

