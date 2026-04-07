Direct Dimensions to Host First East Coast Launch Event for Artec Jet in Maryland

ELKRIDGE, Md., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Dimensions is proud to announce the Artec Jet Product Launch Event, taking place on April 23, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Hatch X. This exclusive event marks the first east coast reseller launch of the groundbreaking Artec Jet, developed by Artec 3D.

Designed for professionals across a wide range of industries, the event will bring together experts and innovators from architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), forensics, mapping, surveying, landscape architecture, GIS, education, historic preservation, and emerging mobile capture technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how the Artec Jet is redefining reality capture workflows.

The Artec Jet is a high-precision mobile LiDAR mapping system that integrates SLAM-based positioning with AI-powered autonomy. This powerful combination enables users to capture complex sites, facilities, and infrastructure in minutes rather than hours, with survey-grade accuracy. Its versatility allows it to be operated by hand or mounted to a backpack, robotic platform, vehicle, or drone, making it adaptable to virtually any environment or project requirement.

"The launch of Artec Jet represents a significant leap forward in mobile LiDAR technology," said a spokesperson from Direct Dimensions. "We're excited to showcase its capabilities in a live, hands-on setting and connect with professionals who are looking to streamline their data capture processes while maintaining the highest level of precision."

In addition to the Artec Jet, attendees will have access to live demonstrations of Artec 3D's full lineup of advanced scanning solutions, including the Artec Leo, Ray II, Spider II, Point, and Micro II. These demonstrations will highlight the breadth of Artec's ecosystem, from handheld scanning to long-range laser capture and ultra-high-resolution inspection.

The event will feature interactive demo stations, expert-led discussions, and networking opportunities with industry peers and technology specialists. Whether attendees are looking to enhance their existing workflows or explore new applications for 3D scanning and LiDAR, the event is designed to provide valuable insights and practical experience.

Professionals involved in drone mapping, mobile scanning, and organizations such as survey groups and technology communities will find particular value in seeing how the Artec Jet integrates with modern data capture platforms. Its compatibility with multiple mounting configurations opens new possibilities for aerial and ground-based mapping, expanding the scope of what can be captured quickly and accurately.

Located in Elkridge, Hatch X offers a dynamic and innovative venue that reflects the forward-thinking nature of the technology being showcased. The event's open-house format allows attendees to explore at their own pace, engage directly with experts, and gain a deeper understanding of how these tools can be applied to real-world challenges.

No registration is required for the Artec Jet Product Launch Event.

Date & time: Thursday, April 23 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Location:

Hatch X

6660 Santa Barbara Road, Suite 25

Elkridge, MD 21075

For more information, contact Direct Dimensions at 410-998-0880.

About Direct Dimensions

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, Direct Dimensions specializes in the application and sales of advanced 3D scanning and modeling solutions for various fields, including aerospace and automotive, art, architecture, military, medical, movie VFX, manufacturing and more. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Direct Dimensions has been providing comprehensive 3D scanning services and products that meet the diverse needs of its clients for over 30 years. Learn more at www.dirdim.com .

Media Contact:

Haley Mates

Digital Marketing & Communications Specialist

Direct Dimensions, Inc.

410-998-0880 ext.1025 / 410-709-6855 (direct)

[email protected]

dirdim.com

SOURCE Direct Dimensions