Direct Mail Leader Valpak Launches Exclusive New Valpak Prime for 2025

The industry-leading product bundle, which is being offered to a select group of businesses for 2025 (12 opportunities in total, or one per month), will elevate the visibility and reach of participating brands, with 100 million points of engagement possible. In addition to a first-of-its-kind "takeover" of the entire Blue Envelope, the package includes an oversized insert inside the envelope, as well as premium placement in USPS Informed Delivery emails, digital engagement across social channels and a full-page ad inside Valpak's sister property, Clipper Magazine, which reaches 25 million homes alone. Custom-designed sweepstakes and Instant Win components give consumers the chance to win prizes, ensuring maximum engagement with Valpak's audience of millions, and placement on ride along postcards rounds out the extensive exposure delivered by Valpak Prime.

Consumer-favorite brands like Wendy's, Princess Cruise Lines and LEGOLAND® have seen significant consumer buzz tied to their placement on the Blue Envelope when paired with integrated social media campaigns, skyrocketing their visibility in homes across America and targeting fans with irresistible offers. Exclusive invitations for Valpak Prime are being sent to industry leaders in the streaming, entertainment, dining and retail categories and beyond this month. The upfront booking window to secure this limited inventory for 2025 runs from July 1 to September 1, 2024, creating anticipation and momentum around potential partnerships.

Jay Loeffler, Valpak's Chief Revenue Officer, shared his excitement for this brand-boosting product, saying, "This exclusive partnership program for 2025 offers brands a position that's unparalleled in the direct mail space. By combining the most powerful attributes of physical mail and the digital environment – and by exploring options outside of usual advertising channels – each 'takeover' represents an immense opportunity for this hand-picked group of brands to reach interested consumers on a nationwide scale. We can't wait to deliver 100% viewability in the mailbox for these partners, and for consumers: the brands and categories they've told us they want to see via our annual Valpak Readership Study."

As consumers continue to be price-conscious given the macroeconomic environment, Valpak Prime is set to come through with much-needed savings on brands shoppers love. Since Valpak's acquisition by privately held investment company AmatoMartin in November of last year – also the parent company of Clipper Magazine – the three have been working together to leverage their strengths and collaborate on similar cross-organization projects. Valpak Prime represents the first of many such initiatives as they continue in their mission to help people save, businesses grow, and communities thrive.

