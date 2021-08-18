Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council Refers Earnings Claims for ByDzyne to FTC

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs referred certain earnings claims to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for possible enforcement action after ByDzyne, a direct selling company that sells a variety of health and wellness, technology, beauty, and travel products, failed to respond to DSSRC's inquiry. At issue in DSSRC's inquiry are earnings claims disseminated on the company website and by salesforce members on social media.

The earnings claims, which DSSRC was concerned communicated that ByDzyne independent salesforce members can typically earn significant income through the company's business opportunity, were brought to ByDzyne's attention by DSSRC as part of its ongoing independent monitoring of the direct selling marketplace.

Earnings claims include, but are not limited to:

"for a free webinar on how to achieve health, lifestyle, time and financial freedom."

"HOME BASED BUSINESS - Your Financial Freedom, Your Freedom Connection, No more trading your precious time for money, Have time to enjoy your life with your family, Live Life to the fullest and do what you love the most"

"and the benefit is, when your friends book, whatever they save, you earn, so if they save one thousand dollars , you just earned one thousand dollars in reward credits which you can turn that thousand dollars, one for one, that thousand dollar reward, you can turn into a thousand dollar amazon gift card. You can turn it into a thousand dollars to book for your flight."

, you just earned in reward credits which you can turn that thousand dollars, one for one, that thousand dollar reward, you can turn into a thousand dollar amazon gift card. You can turn it into a thousand dollars to book for your flight." "Inviting everyone to our daily FREE webinar on How to achieve health, lifestyle, time and financial freedom."

"No limit to how high you can climb"

Image depicting free vacation opportunities to Mexico up to a $2700 value and a free vacation in 26 countries up to a $2450 value.

up to a value and a free vacation in 26 countries up to a value. "The money is coming. The new home is coming. The breakthrough is coming. The new car is coming. The good health is coming. The financial freedom is coming. And I can see it all happen here in ByDzyne."

Video with multiple references of being able to earn between $500,000 and $1,000,000 per month. The video also states that salesforce members can earn a $50,000 cash bonus for a car and a $250,000 bonus to go towards aa house.

and per month. The video also states that salesforce members can earn a cash bonus for a car and a bonus to go towards aa house. Compensation plan video with unqualified claims about a $50,000 car bonus and a $250,000 house bonus.

In July 2021, DSSRC commenced a self-regulatory inquiry involving these and other claims. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts, ByDzyne did not respond to this inquiry.

In accordance with DSSRC's Policies and Procedures, if a company does not respond to DSSRC or declines to participate, DSSRC will issue a case decision indicating the company was unresponsive or declined to participate in the DSSRC process and refer the matter to the appropriate government agency. Accordingly, based upon ByDzyne's failure to participate in the self-regulatory process, DSSRC referred this matter to the FTC.

###

