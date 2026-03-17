Direct Storage of Biomass Coalition Launches to Advance Carbon Removal Pathway

New vertical under the Carbon Business Council brings together experts in carbon storage technology, waste biomass management, and carbon removal policy

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Carbon Business Council announced the launch of the Direct Storage of Biomass (DSB) Coalition, a new industry working group bringing together leading companies to advance understanding, credibility, and responsible deployment of direct biomass storage as a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) pathway.

Direct storage of biomass, also referred to as terrestrial storage of biomass, involves durably storing organic material such as waste wood from forests, agricultural residues like corn stover, biochar, or other plant and biological matter. Storing these organic residues allow the carbon previously absorbed by the biomass to be durably locked out of the active carbon cycle. The biomass can be safely buried, stored deep underground in sealed reservoirs, wells or other containers. DSB can deliver durable atmospheric carbon removal while leveraging existing forestry, agricultural, and biomass-handling infrastructure.

Convened by the Carbon Business Council, the DSB Coalition serves as a forum for collaboration among project developers, technology providers, and policy experts working to improve shared understanding of the pathway and support informed decision-making by carbon credit buyers, policymakers, and other stakeholders. The DSB Coalition is chaired by Keith Driver, a Partner at Leading Carbon / Clear Sky Limited. Coalition members include: Blue Forest, Carba, Carbon Lockdown Project, Carbonsate, EcoEngineers, Graphyte, Isometric, Leading Carbon / Clear Sky, Living Carbon, Mast Reforestation, Nature Focus, Puro.Earth, Rewind, Tau Carbon, Timber Turn, Vaulted Deep, and Woodcache.

"Direct storage of biomass builds on how forests and agricultural land are already managed," said Ben Rubin, Executive Director of the Carbon Business Council. "It offers a pathway to keep carbon out of the atmosphere, while supporting land stewardship, local economies, and climate goals at the same time. This coalition is designed to help bring transparency and coordination to a pathway that can complement other carbon removal approaches."

"The DSB Coalition shifts the conversation from individual projects to industry outcomes," said Keith Driver, Chair of the Direct Storage of Biomass Coalition. "Direct Storage of Biomass has the potential to scale quickly because it builds on existing forestry, agricultural, and biomass supply chains, but scaling responsibly requires shared standards and open collaboration. The coalition brings together groups that might otherwise work in isolation and creates a space to solve common challenges — from measurement and verification to public engagement and policy alignment."

Alongside carbon removal, DSB projects may deliver additional benefits when integrated into broader land-management strategies, including reduced wildfire risk, support for ecosystem restoration, and new economic opportunities. The coalition will emphasize the importance of meaningful community engagement, environmental safeguards, and transparent monitoring, reporting, and verification as the pathway continues to scale.

The Direct Storage of Biomass Coalition is part of the Carbon Business Council's broader initiative to scale carbon removal across air, land, rock, and water. Each vertical fosters deeper collaboration within individual pathways while reinforcing the sector's collective strength as a unified carbon removal ecosystem.

SOURCE Carbon Business Council