Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) Market, 2028 - Partnerships with Different Distribution Channels and Health Insurance

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing (DTC-GT) Market: Focus on Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, 15 Countries Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global direct-to-consumer market was valued at approximately $824.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $6,364.5 million by 2028.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the direct-to-consumer genetic testing industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market in 2018?

How is each segment of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market expected to grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019- 2028?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the key product type in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market? What are the major benefits of each type?

What is the key distribution channel in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market? What are the major benefits of each type?

What is the market share of each of the companies in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market and what are their contributions?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market, and what are their contributions?

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market consists of companies providing genetic testing services without the involvement of healthcare professionals. The DTC companies offer genetic testing services for ancestry, health and wellness, and entertainment. Recent trends with regard to extensive funding from various investors for the promotion of genetic testing are significantly propelling the market. Moreover, owing to the emerging concept of consumer empowerment, the global direct-to-consumer genetic test market is witnessing a massive influx of new entrants in the industry.



With the reduction in time required for genetic sequencing at an affordable cost has increased the acceptance of DTC testing among the consumers. The DTC companies offer these genetic tests to their consumers through online channel and OTC channels, further making these tests easily accessible to the consumers around the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Bloom in Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

1.2 History Perspective

1.3 Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing and Digital Technology Giants



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Growth Drivers

2.2.1 Curiosity Among Consumers

2.2.2 Rising Public Awareness

2.2.3 Need for Precision Medicine

2.2.4 Hassle-Free Model

2.3 Growth Restraints

2.3.1 Lack of Regulation

2.3.2 Accuracy of Results

2.3.3 Ethical and Social Issues

2.4 Growth Opportunities

2.4.1 Expanding the Services in an Untapped Market

2.4.2 Partnering with Physicians and Genetic Counselors

2.4.3 Initiating Education and Awareness Programs

2.4.4 Partnerships with Different Distribution Channels and Health Insurance

2.4.5 Expanding Product Portfolio



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Product Launch and Upgrade

3.1.2 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

3.1.3 Product Approvals

3.1.4 Funding and Expansion

3.1.5 Acquisitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threats of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threats of Substitute Products

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.2 Regulation in North-America

4.2.1 The U.S.

4.3 Regulation in Europe

4.3.1 Germany

4.3.2 France

4.3.3 The U.K.

4.3.4 Italy

4.3.5 Spain

4.4 Regulation in APAC

4.4.1 China

4.4.2 Japan

4.4.3 Australia

4.4.4 South Korea



5 Global DTC-GT Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Ancestry

5.2 Health and Wellness

5.3 Entertainment



6 Global DTC-GT Market (by Distribution Channel)

6.1 Online Channel

6.2 Over-the-Counter (OTC) Channel



7 Global DTC-GT Market (by Region)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 The U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 The U.K.

7.2.4 Italy

7.2.5 Spain

7.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 South Korea

7.3.5 Australia

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Mexico

7.4.3 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)

7.4.4 Rest-of-the-World



8 Company Profiles



23andme Inc.

24Genetics

Ancestry.com LLC

Atlas Biomed

Chengdu 23Mofang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

23Mofang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Dante Labs , Inc.

, Inc. EasyDNA

Family Tree DNA

Genebase Systems

Mapmygenome

MyHeritage Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhu732



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

