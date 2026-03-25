Directed Energy Weapons Market worth $12.11 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Directed Energy Weapons Market is projected to grow from USD 4.58 billion in 2026 to USD 12.11 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.4%. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for cost-effective defense against drones, rockets, and missile threats.

Browse 600 market data Tables and 200 Figures spread through 390 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Directed Energy Weapons Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Directed Energy Weapons Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2035

2026–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 4.58 billion

USD 4.58 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 12.11 billion

USD 12.11 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 11.4%

Directed Energy Weapons Market Trends & Insights:

The directed energy weapons (DEW) market is supported by rising defense budgets and ongoing military modernization programs across major economies. Active conflicts and geopolitical tensions are driving the need to replenish stockpiles and be ready for operations. Additionally, governments are investing in domestic production to reduce supply chain risks and ensure a steady supply. As countries prioritize defense preparedness and long-term procurement planning, the growth of the directed energy weapons (DEW) market is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

By technology, the high-energy lasers (HEL) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

By investment, the procurement segment is expected to be a dominant market during the forecast period.

By application, the land segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

By customer, the military segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By Region, the Asia Pacific directed energy weapons market accounted for a 45.7% market share in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19132295

The directed energy weapons (DEW) market is driven by the increasing use of drones, rockets, and other low-cost aerial threats that require rapid response defense systems. It is also driven by military interest in systems with lower cost per shot and reduced logistics compared with conventional munitions, along with continued defense R&D and integration of laser and microwave systems across land, naval, and airborne platforms.

By technology, the high-energy lasers (HEL) segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The high-energy lasers (HEL) segment is expected to account for the largest share in the directed energy weapons (DEW) market during the forecast period because most ongoing defense programs focus on laser-based systems. Militaries are testing and deploying laser weapons for missions such as counter-drone, rocket, artillery, and missile defense. High-energy lasers are also more mature compared to other directed energy technologies and can be integrated on land vehicles, naval ships, and some airborne platforms.

By investment, the procurement segment is expected to lead the directed energy weapons (DEW) market share during the forecast period.

The procurement segment is expected to lead the directed energy weapons (DEW) market during the forecast period because several laser and microwave weapon programs are moving from testing to operational deployment. As a result, many defense forces are planning to acquire these systems for counter-drone, rocket, artillery, and missile defense. As systems become ready for field use, governments are allocating more budgets for purchasing and integrating directed energy weapons on land, naval, and some airborne platforms.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=19132295

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the directed energy weapons (DEW) industry during the forecast period due to strong government funding and active development programs for laser weapon systems. Countries in the region are investing in technologies to counter drones, missiles, and other aerial threats. European defense companies are also testing and integrating laser systems on naval ships and land platforms, which supports wider adoption of directed energy weapons across regional defense forces.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), RTX (US), Leidos (US), MBDA (France), and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel) are the major key players in the directed energy weapons (DEW) companies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=19132295

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Large Caliber Ammunition Market by Artillery (130 MM, 155 MM), Tank (105 MM, 120 MM, 125 MM), Mortar (60 MM, 81 MM, 120 MM), Naval (57 MM, 76 MM, 127 MM), Rocket (70 MM, 122 MM), End User, Guidance, Component - Global Forecast to 2031

Air Traffic Management Market by Operation (ATS, ATFM, ASM, AIM), Technology (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation Systems), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment (New, Upgrade), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/directed-energy-weapon-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/directed-energy-weapon.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets