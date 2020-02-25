directEDGAR Uses dtSearch to Expand Granular Search Filtering and Data Extraction Across Terabytes of SEC EDGAR Data

OMAHA, Neb. and BETHESDA, Md. and SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- directEDGAR, maker of SEC EDGAR analysis software, and dtSearch, enterprise and developer text retrieval specialists, announce new directEDGAR granular search filtering and data extraction options. The new features will enhance end-user convenience in working with the massive securities dataset. directEDGAR turned to AppsPlus, an experienced dtSearch Engine developer specializing in data-intensive projects, to implement these new features.

EDGAR is the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). "EDGAR is the primary system for submissions by companies and others required by law to file information with the SEC," notes the SEC. "EDGAR benefits investors, corporations, and the U.S. economy overall by increasing the efficiency, transparency, and fairness of the securities markets."

Because of the size of the EDGAR database, directEDGAR end-users wanted the ability not only to search across the full-text data, but also to filter the data in dozens of different ways in accordance with specific financial industry, corporate governance, academic and other research requirements. Additionally, directEDGAR users wanted the ability to extract specific items such as executive compensation tables from the larger dataset. AppsPlus used the dtSearch Engine to implement these requirements for directEDGAR.

dtSearch's core developer component, the dtSearch Engine can instantly search, with over 25 different search options, terabytes of mixed documents, emails plus nested attachments, databases and online data. The dtSearch Engine has its own proprietary document filters for data parsing, extraction, conversion and display (including with highlighted hits). The dtSearch Engine SDK offers these capabilities through C++, Java and .NET / .NET Core APIs to Windows, Mac and Linux developers, as well as for use on online platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AppsPlus has a long track record of dtSearch Engine custom development projects for clients ranging from multibillion dollar IT and telecom companies to the US Government. "dtSearch continues to get it just right in adding new features and improving performance," says F. Scott Barker, AppsPlus' lead developer. "We were able to streamline the new development for directEDGAR by virtue of dtSearch's intuitive objects, methods and properties."

"We leveraged two critical pieces of the architecture dtSearch offers in ways that we had never imagined before," says Burch Kealey, founder, directEDGAR. "First, dtSearch allows us to filter search results based on our proprietary document archive structure. This allows researchers, for example, to directly generate event study search results in one step. We were able to pull off this new feature exclusively with Barker's intuition and dtSearch's capabilities."

"Second, as we progress towards a world informed by AI, a critical step to developing AI models relies on the input of raw data," continues Kealey. "No other parser does as good of a job as dtSearch for text extraction. We are quite excited to offer this extraction capability to our client base – they can run a search and directly use the output for their AI modeling without any intermediate steps."

About directEDGAR, directEDGAR.com

With more than 20 years of experience working with EDGAR filings, the directEDGAR team has developed the most efficient, effective and easy-to-use tools to search for, extract and normalize data from EDGAR filings. directEDGAR now delivers real-time corporate governance data within minutes after filings become available. directEDGAR is also the leader in the challenging problem of extracting data from EDGAR files. For news about directEDGAR's latest updates, please visit directedgar.wordpress.com.

About dtSearch, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world, and have received hundreds of excellent case studies and press reviews. (Please see dtSearch.com for these.) The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents.

About AppsPlus, AppsPlus.com

AppsPlus specializes in working with data. F. Scott Barker, the lead developer of AppsPlus, has worked with Microsoft both as employee and contractor over the last 20 years, including as a Microsoft MVP, and on the original Microsoft Access team. He continues to expand in the area of .NET and Cloud development. In addition to development solutions, Mr. Barker has written a number of books on Microsoft technologies, as well as training developers around the world.

Press Contact: Daria Newell

SSPR

719-345-2889

dnewell@sspr.com

SOURCE dtSearch

Related Links

http://www.dtsearch.com

