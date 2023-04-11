Directus Recognized by G2 as a Top 10 Headless CMS Results Index Solution in Spring 2023 Report

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Directus, an open source software company focused on democratizing data across the enterprise, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a top headless CMS solution by G2 for the sixth consecutive time. The company ranked sixth in the latest G2 Spring 2023 Report for Headless CMS Results Index. The report evaluated 80 solutions in the headless CMS category and granted Directus a prominent position due to its exceptional performance in implementation, usability, and customer relationships.

Directus's robust platform - which goes beyond traditional backend-as-a-service and headless CMS capabilities - enables businesses to effectively manage, store, and track content projects from inception to publication, for use cases ranging from websites, AR/VR, digital experiences and much more. The company's top 10 placement in implementation and results showcase the platform's prowess in providing a seamless experience for administrators and users. Moreover, Directus's real-user satisfaction scores in usability and relationships have led to its designation as a "Trending" Headless CMS software.

"We are excited to be recognized by G2 as one of the leading headless CMS solutions," said Ben Haynes, CEO and Co-Founder of Directus. "While monolithic CMS or costly headless CMS offering can stunt creativity, our team has worked tirelessly to create an unopinionated, easy-to-use platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to manage their content efficiently and effectively without limitation. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional customer value."

The G2 Spring 2023 Report is based on authentic reviews from verified users, providing prospective customers valuable insights into a product's performance and user satisfaction. Directus's high rankings in this report solidify the company's position as a top choice for businesses searching for a powerful and user-friendly headless CMS solution.

About Directus

Directus offers the world's first open data platform, which combines a powerful back-end-as-a-service data engine for developers with a no-code data studio for non-technical users. Among the many ways organizations like Adobe, AT&T, Bose and Tripadvisor use Directus to power their data-driven applications and projects, a headless content management system (CMS) is among the most popular. Focused on extensibility, Directus streamlines content management and provides an easy way to manage, store, and track content projects from creation to publication. For more information, visit www.directus.io/headless-cms .

