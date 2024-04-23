DIRECTV Delivers More Choice with Seven New Channels from Cineverse and Scripps Networks

Expansive licensing agreement with Cineverse includes The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, and Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, while Scripps Networks' Court TV and Scripps News all join DIRECTV's rapidly expanding lineup today

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV is adding seven new channels to its rapidly expanding streaming lineup through new licensing agreements with Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS) and Scripps Networks.

The first of Cineverse's more than a dozen popular channels to join DIRECTV streaming homes are The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, and Dove Channel (family programming). MeatEater TV, the popular outdoor lifestyle channel, will also be included. After that, DIRECTV and Cineverse will identify other popular networks from within the Cineverse portfolio to potentially add to DIRECTV's lineup in subsequent months.

Additionally, through a separate deal with Scripps Networks, Court TV and Scripps News are also immediately available to DIRECTV customers' streaming entertainment.

"We are creating a second-to-none lineup of streaming channels that will allow our customers to choose from a wider variety of genres or explore their most avid interests in greater depth," said Rebecca Nelson, senior vice president of content and programming at DIRECTV. "This new relationship with Cineverse allows us to draw from one of the industry's most dynamic portfolios to strategically add more channels as our customers begin to discover and embrace these new options."

DIRECTV recently added several other channels for streaming customers, and this Cineverse agreement makes nearly 4,000 hours of individual on-demand shows representing all the most popular genres – including action-adventure, anime, animation, comedy, crime, drama, documentary, news, romance, reality, science fiction, horror, kids and family, sports, westerns, and music – available to DIRECTV in the future.

"With DIRECTV, our channels continue to expand their reach across platforms, increasing our ability to connect with existing fandoms and new audiences for our premium content across every popular genre," said Cineverse EVP Partnerships Marc Rashba.

These channels are immediately available to any DIRECTV customers subscribing to the Entertainment package or above who receive their content via streaming, as well as any satellite customers who want to access them through the DIRECTV App.

Among the other popular channels from Cineverse's portfolio potentially available to DIRECTV customers in the future are lifestyle channel about start-up businesses and entrepreneurship, EntrepreneurTV; children's entertainment on 9 Story Presents: Garfield and Friends and Barney; horror channel SCREAMBOX TV; international unscripted reality channel So…Real; western staple The Lone Star Channel; the Real Madrid Channel dedicated to the popular Spanish football club; The Film Detective (classic films); RetroCrush (classic anime); AsianCrush (pan-Asian entertainment); Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows) ; and the recently-introduced Sid & Marty Krofft Channel, featuring classic 1970s live action children's fantasy programs like "H.R. Pufnstuf," "Land of the Lost," and "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters."

About DIRECTV

As a leader in sports and entertainment for 30 years, DIRECTV provides industry-leading content and an amazing user experience with or without a satellite. By reimagining what is possible, DIRECTV's mission is to aggregate, curate and deliver exceptional, innovative service to its customers. In 2023, DIRECTV elevated the customer experience by delivering Gemini, which can integrate customers' content from their third-party streaming services onto a single one-stop, digital experience. At DIRECTV, the sports season never ends, and customers are treated to broadcasts of several major sports, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and multiple domestic and international soccer leagues. DIRECTV provides customers the choice of watching sports, movies, and TV shows on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app.

About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

