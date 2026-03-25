DIRECTV Ensures Local Game Access for Nine Teams Being Produced and Distributed by MLB to Continue to Offer the Most Complete MLB Lineup in America

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DIRECTV

Mar 25, 2026, 20:29 ET

Amidst the transition of several regional sports networks, DIRECTV offers hometown fans of 28 of the 29 U.S.-based franchises their favorite Teams on Opening Day

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV today announced a new agreement that delivers nine new channels for MLB Clubs that the league is producing and distributing games, including the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers (Detroit SportsNet), Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Washington Nationals – providing fans in each club's home territory with uninterrupted access to their local games.

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DIRECTV today announced a new agreement that delivers nine new channels for MLB Clubs that the league is producing and distributing games, including the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers (Detroit SportsNet), Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Washington Nationals – providing fans in each club’s home territory with uninterrupted access to their local games.
DIRECTV today announced a new agreement that delivers nine new channels for MLB Clubs that the league is producing and distributing games, including the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers (Detroit SportsNet), Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Washington Nationals – providing fans in each club’s home territory with uninterrupted access to their local games.

"MLB fans can continue to rely on DIRECTV to deliver their favorite local teams," said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DIRECTV. "We remain committed to working with the league and its clubs to keep loyal fans connected."

DIRECTV has the most live baseball games across any TV or streaming plan – with RSNs, dedicated MLB offerings including MLB Network and MLB Network Strike Zone, and top collegiate action from powerhouse baseball conferences like the ACC, Big 12, SEC, and others, all in one place.

DIRECTV previously joined MLB to launch league-operated team channels for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks (2023), Colorado Rockies (2024), Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins (2025). With the addition of the nine clubs, DIRECTV has collaborated with MLB to launch 14 team-specific new channels, representing nearly half of the league's 30 teams.

Out-of-Market Access for Transplanted Fans

Today's announcement also enables DIRECTV streaming customers to add MLB.TV to watch out-of-market regular-season games from all 30 teams. MLB.TV subscribers can catch all the action on smart TVs, smartphones, and consoles. Out-of-market games remain available to DIRECTV's residential and commercial satellite subscribers via MLB Extra Innings.

Flexible Sports Options for MLB and Other Sports Fans

DIRECTV continues to expand consumer choice, control, and flexibility for the nation's baseball and other sports fans through its industry-first MySports, a less-expensive, sports-focused offering introduced to streaming homes in January 2025. MySports is an all-inclusive, one-stop shopping sports streaming service, it includes MLB Network and all the major national channels and streaming services currently slated to provide MLB playoff games in October and early November.

In addition to its MLB coverage, MySports features the most popular national sports networks, league and conference channels, local broadcast stations, and a host of other sports programming. DIRECTV has also ensured that anyone receiving ESPN can also utilize the new ESPN stream app, and recently added seven curated channels of ESPN+ content to residential satellite and streaming and DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers.

On MLB Opening Day last season, DIRECTV introduced MyHome Team, a $19.99-per-month add-on for MySports subscribers that gives customers access to their favorite local MLB, NBA, or NHL team. Fans of any of the nine teams with a new MLB-operated channel can get their local games through MyHome Team, so long as they live within that team's home territory.

Serving Fans Home and Away

On an in-market basis, the Reds, Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers, Mariners, Cardinals, Rays, and Nationals pregame, postgame, and live in-game coverage will also be available to sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and any of the more than 300,000 commercial venues serviced by DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the industry leader in out-of-home sports distribution. The 162-game baseball season is especially important because it allows commercial establishments to promote game availability nearly daily, helping build consistent patronage during the extended March-November season.

Here are each of the teams involved in today's MLB-DIRECTV agreement, their new MLB-operated channels, channel numbers for DIRECTV streaming, satellite, or U-verse customers, and how they will appear in the programming guide for the 2026 season:

MLB Team

Former Channel

New Channel

Satellite Guide

Satellite Channel

Streaming Channel

U-verse HD Channel

U-verse SD Channel

U-verse Guide

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Cincinnati (OH)

MLB Cincinnati Reds

REDS

661-2

661

1733

733

REDS

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Detroit

Detroit SportsNet

DETSPN

663-3

663

1739

739

DETSPN

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Midwest (KC)

MLB Kansas City Royals

ROYALS

671-5

671

1731

731

ROYALS

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Sun

MLB Tampa Bay Rays

RAYS

652

652

1719

719

RAYS

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Florida

MLB Miami Marlins

MARLINS

655

655

1718

718

MARLNS

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Wisconsin

MLB Milwaukee Brewers

BREWERS

670

670

1743

743

BREWRS

St. Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Midwest

MLB St Louis Cardinals

CARDINLS

672

672

1746

746

CRDNLS

Washington Nationals

MASN

MLB Washington Nationals

NATIONLS

641

641


Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports Northwest

MLB Seattle Mariners

MARINERS

687

687


ABOUT DIRECTV

DIRECTV is a premier provider of digital television entertainment in the United States. With a diverse range of programming options and cutting-edge technology, DIRECTV delivers a world-class viewing experience to millions of subscribers. Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction keeps it at the forefront of the entertainment industry while providing customers with greater choice, flexibility, and control. For more information, visit www.directv.com.

SOURCE DIRECTV

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