DIRECTV Ensures Local Game Access for Nine Teams Being Produced and Distributed by MLB to Continue to Offer the Most Complete MLB Lineup in America

Amidst the transition of several regional sports networks, DIRECTV offers hometown fans of 28 of the 29 U.S.-based franchises their favorite Teams on Opening Day

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV today announced a new agreement that delivers nine new channels for MLB Clubs that the league is producing and distributing games, including the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers (Detroit SportsNet), Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Washington Nationals – providing fans in each club's home territory with uninterrupted access to their local games.

DIRECTV today announced a new agreement that delivers nine new channels for MLB Clubs that the league is producing and distributing games, including the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers (Detroit SportsNet), Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Washington Nationals – providing fans in each club’s home territory with uninterrupted access to their local games.

"MLB fans can continue to rely on DIRECTV to deliver their favorite local teams," said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DIRECTV. "We remain committed to working with the league and its clubs to keep loyal fans connected."

DIRECTV has the most live baseball games across any TV or streaming plan – with RSNs, dedicated MLB offerings including MLB Network and MLB Network Strike Zone, and top collegiate action from powerhouse baseball conferences like the ACC, Big 12, SEC, and others, all in one place.

DIRECTV previously joined MLB to launch league-operated team channels for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks (2023), Colorado Rockies (2024), Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins (2025). With the addition of the nine clubs, DIRECTV has collaborated with MLB to launch 14 team-specific new channels, representing nearly half of the league's 30 teams.

Out-of-Market Access for Transplanted Fans

Today's announcement also enables DIRECTV streaming customers to add MLB.TV to watch out-of-market regular-season games from all 30 teams. MLB.TV subscribers can catch all the action on smart TVs, smartphones, and consoles. Out-of-market games remain available to DIRECTV's residential and commercial satellite subscribers via MLB Extra Innings.

Flexible Sports Options for MLB and Other Sports Fans

DIRECTV continues to expand consumer choice, control, and flexibility for the nation's baseball and other sports fans through its industry-first MySports, a less-expensive, sports-focused offering introduced to streaming homes in January 2025. MySports is an all-inclusive, one-stop shopping sports streaming service, it includes MLB Network and all the major national channels and streaming services currently slated to provide MLB playoff games in October and early November.

In addition to its MLB coverage, MySports features the most popular national sports networks, league and conference channels, local broadcast stations, and a host of other sports programming. DIRECTV has also ensured that anyone receiving ESPN can also utilize the new ESPN stream app, and recently added seven curated channels of ESPN+ content to residential satellite and streaming and DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS customers.

On MLB Opening Day last season, DIRECTV introduced MyHome Team, a $19.99-per-month add-on for MySports subscribers that gives customers access to their favorite local MLB, NBA, or NHL team. Fans of any of the nine teams with a new MLB-operated channel can get their local games through MyHome Team, so long as they live within that team's home territory.

Serving Fans Home and Away

On an in-market basis, the Reds, Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers, Mariners, Cardinals, Rays, and Nationals pregame, postgame, and live in-game coverage will also be available to sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and any of the more than 300,000 commercial venues serviced by DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, the industry leader in out-of-home sports distribution. The 162-game baseball season is especially important because it allows commercial establishments to promote game availability nearly daily, helping build consistent patronage during the extended March-November season.

Here are each of the teams involved in today's MLB-DIRECTV agreement, their new MLB-operated channels, channel numbers for DIRECTV streaming, satellite, or U-verse customers, and how they will appear in the programming guide for the 2026 season:

MLB Team Former Channel New Channel Satellite Guide Satellite Channel Streaming Channel U-verse HD Channel U-verse SD Channel U-verse Guide Cincinnati Reds FanDuel Sports Cincinnati (OH) MLB Cincinnati Reds REDS 661-2 661 1733 733 REDS Detroit Tigers FanDuel Sports Detroit Detroit SportsNet DETSPN 663-3 663 1739 739 DETSPN Kansas City Royals FanDuel Sports Midwest (KC) MLB Kansas City Royals ROYALS 671-5 671 1731 731 ROYALS Tampa Bay Rays FanDuel Sports Sun MLB Tampa Bay Rays RAYS 652 652 1719 719 RAYS Miami Marlins FanDuel Sports Florida MLB Miami Marlins MARLINS 655 655 1718 718 MARLNS Milwaukee Brewers FanDuel Sports Wisconsin MLB Milwaukee Brewers BREWERS 670 670 1743 743 BREWRS St. Louis Cardinals FanDuel Sports Midwest MLB St Louis Cardinals CARDINLS 672 672 1746 746 CRDNLS Washington Nationals MASN MLB Washington Nationals NATIONLS 641 641





Seattle Mariners ROOT Sports Northwest MLB Seattle Mariners MARINERS 687 687







ABOUT DIRECTV

DIRECTV is a premier provider of digital television entertainment in the United States. With a diverse range of programming options and cutting-edge technology, DIRECTV delivers a world-class viewing experience to millions of subscribers. Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction keeps it at the forefront of the entertainment industry while providing customers with greater choice, flexibility, and control. For more information, visit www.directv.com.

SOURCE DIRECTV