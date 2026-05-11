DIRECTV Advertising makes a creative case for its converged TV

platform with help from TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and Starcom US

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the TV and advertising industries descend on New York City for Upfront Week, DIRECTV Advertising is launching a multi-channel out-of-home (OOH) and digital campaign that turns the annual gathering into a living metaphor for what its converged TV platform delivers every day.

The Upfronts Are A Week-Long Metaphor for DIRECTV In New Ad Campaign

"For one week, every major programmer and streamer comes together in one place," said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Officer at DIRECTV Advertising. "The Upfronts have always been about showcasing the best of TV, and when we stepped back and looked at the week as a whole, we realized that's exactly what we do at DIRECTV every day. We've found a unique way to show brands and media buyers that this week isn't just an industry event. It's our value proposition come to life."

The new campaign features a combination of high-impact digital-out-of-home (DOOH) placements, targeted experiential brand activations, and digital video, trade publication and social advertising.

It begins on flights into New York on Sunday, May 10, with spots running on live TV programming on airplane seatbacks through DIRECTV Remote, the company's DOOH network. The :30 spot serves as the creative video centerpiece of the campaign, welcoming viewers to the Upfronts through a playful, animated visual trip that draws out all the parallels between Upfront Week and what DIRECTV does year-round, with the tagline "Enjoy the Week-Long Metaphor for DIRECTV."

DIRECTV will then meet Upfront attendees throughout their daily journey of presentations, meetings, and cross-city travel with dynamic digital signage near key venues and transit hubs, LED trucks will also feature DIRECTV messaging, along with digital billboards at the crossroads of the world (and the Upfronts), Times Square.

DIRECTV street teams and brand ambassadors with branded carts, and custom wrapped SUVs will be strategically placed across all Upfront events to surprise and delight attendees with swag and rides around the city.

Each touchpoint reinforces a different proof point of DIRECTV's advertising capabilities, from premium video and live sports to streaming and out-of-home reach. The campaign will conclude at the end of Upfront Week with TV spots on return flights from New York as attendees head home.

Beyond the week itself, DIRECTV Advertising plans to sustain the momentum through continued marketing and ongoing client engagement throughout the Upfront buying season, positioning the campaign as the start of a broader shift in how advertisers engage with the platform.

DIRECTV Advertising worked with creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and media agency Starcom US on the campaign concept and execution. Because executives from both agencies are regulars on the Upfront circuit, they were able to draw on their first-hand experience as the target audience to find creative ways to break through the clutter during one of advertising's busiest weeks.

"When we looked at Upfronts week, it started to feel like a perfect, if slightly unintentional, demonstration of what DIRECTV does every day: bringing the entire TV world together in one place," said TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Group Creative Director Mark Peters. "So, we just had fun with pointing that out."

"The media ecosystem has never been more fragmented, and that creates a real opportunity for platforms that can unify it," said Shelby Saville, Chief Executive Officer, Starcom US. "As audiences continue to splinter, brands are under growing pressure to show up with consistency, relevance and scale. DIRECTV offers something powerful: a unified platform that connects live TV, streaming and out of home, creating a seamless experience for viewers and brands, one that meets people exactly where they are, just like this campaign."

ABOUT DIRECTV ADVERTISING:

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry-leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns. Learn more at www.directvadvertising.com.

For campaign images, visit https://www.directv.com/insider/news/upfronts/.

SOURCE DIRECTV