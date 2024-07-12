Dirty Labs Celebrates Amazon Prime Day and Plastic-Free July with Exclusive 20% Discount

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Labs, the cleaning innovations lab winning awards for their unparalleled sustainable detergents, is thrilled to announce an exciting promotion in celebration of Amazon's Prime Day and Plastic-Free July! From July 16th to 17th, customers can enjoy an exclusive 20% off on all Dirty Labs products purchased on Amazon, with the exception of 32 load detergent bottles.

All Dirty Labs products are available at dirtylabs.com

This limited-time offer provides the perfect opportunity for new and returning customers to experience Dirty Labs' groundbreaking cleaning solutions. Known for replacing petrochemicals and synthetics with advanced biorenewable alternatives, Dirty Labs is setting a new standard in cleaning performance, safety, and sustainability.

Why Choose Dirty Labs?

Effective: Dirty Labs products deliver cleaning power on par with or surpassing conventional cleaners. Their hyperconcentrated formulas are not only highly effective but also simple to use, making household chores a breeze.

Safe: Dirty Labs products are nontoxic and free from harmful substances like PVA, PFAS, microplastics, 1,4-dioxane, hormone disruptors, CA Prop 65 chemicals, and EU-listed allergens. They are particularly suitable for individuals with sensitive skin, with the Free & Clear detergent being recognized by the National Eczema Association and EWG Verified.

Truly Sustainable: Dirty Labs is committed to eliminating the use of plastic in their cleaning products. Their cutting-edge green chemistry ingredients, biodegradable formulas, and plastic-free packaging make them a leader in sustainability. In honor of Plastic Free July, it's worth noting that their popular laundry detergents and dish detergents are free of single-use plastic, PFAS, and 1,4-dioxane, aligning perfectly with their mission for a cleaner, greener planet.

In addition to their Prime Day discount, Dirty Labs is excited to introduce their latest sustainable swap deal for Plastic-free July. The new Dish Trio Bundle offers $27 in savings with a free Refillable Ceramic Canister with the start of an autoship subscription.

About Dirty Labs: Dirty Labs is dedicated to creating cutting-edge cleaning solutions that combine unparalleled performance, sustainability, and innovation. Founded by a team of veteran chemists and environmentalists, Dirty Labs uses innovations in green chemistry to create a new paradigm for cleaning - a sustainable, biorenewable approach that's rooted in science and aligned with nature. From the laundry room to the kitchen, Dirty Labs products are designed to revolutionize the way you clean, delivering outstanding results without compromising on safety or environmental responsibility.

