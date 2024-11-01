Dirty Labs Expands Whole Foods Lineup with Fan-Favorite Bio Enzyme Dishwasher Detergent

PORTLAND, Ore. , Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1st, Dirty Labs' best-selling 2-in-1 Bio Enzyme Dishwasher Detergent + Booster will be available at Whole Foods Market stores across the country. This category expansion brings Dirty Labs' cutting-edge, eco-friendly cleaning products beyond the laundry room and into the kitchen, just in time for the holiday hosting season.

Dirty Labs' best-selling Bio Enzyme Dishwasher Detergents are now available at Whole Foods Market nationwide.

The Bio Enzyme Dishwasher Detergent is an ultra-concentrated 2-in-1 powder formula designed to act as both a detergent and a booster. Crafted with advanced bio enzymes and natural, nontoxic ingredients, it breaks down tough messes and stubborn, stuck-on food without harsh chemicals. The product is available in 2 scent options: Aestival and Free & Clear. The Aestival scent delivers a refreshing blend of Yuzu, Geranium, and Lemon Balm while being free of CA Prop 65 chemicals and free from EU-listed fragrance allergens, making it a safe choice for households seeking unparalleled performance and fragrance without compromise.

"We're thrilled to expand Dirty Labs' presence at retail by bringing our top-selling dishwasher detergent to Whole Foods shelves," said David Watkins, CEO of Dirty Labs. "Whole Foods Market shares our commitment to offering safe, high-quality products, and we're proud to provide the next generation of cleaning solutions that deliver market-leading performance without compromising the safety of our families or the planet."

These new additions come at the perfect time, when dishwashers across the country will be working overtime to accommodate family gatherings and holiday celebrations. Dirty Labs' mission is to deliver the most advanced cleaning solutions without compromising on sustainability or safety.

Dirty Labs products aim to revolutionize the way people clean their homes, from the laundry room to the kitchen, delivering outstanding results with a focus on protecting people and the planet. Their retail presence with Whole Foods is a natural fit, extending the reach of products that prioritize both performance and sustainability in everyday routines.

About Dirty Labs

Dirty Labs was founded with the goal of creating high-performance, environmentally-friendly cleaning products using the latest advancements in green chemistry. With a focus on biorenewable ingredients and sustainable practices, Dirty Labs aims to set a new standard for the cleaning industry, proving that science and nature can come together to deliver exceptional results without compromise.

For more information, visit dirtylabs.com .

SOURCE Dirty Labs