Dirty Labs Offers Exclusive Back-to-School Discounts at Whole Foods Market

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Labs , the industry-leading cleaning innovations lab known for its award-winning , performance-driven sustainable detergents, is thrilled to announce an exclusive promotion at Whole Foods Market just in time for the back-to-school season. From August 1 to August 20, shoppers can enjoy 15% off Dirty Labs Bio Laundry Detergents, with an additional 10% discount for Prime members.

Safe for Families and the Environment

Dirty Labs prioritizes safety without compromising performance or the protection of the planet. Their detergents are non-toxic and free from harmful substances such as PVA, microplastics, forever chemicals, hormone disruptors, California Proposition 65 chemicals, and EU-listed allergens. The Free & Clear detergent is particularly notable for being recognized by the National Eczema Association and EWG Verified, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. Their biodegradable formulas ensure minimal environmental impact, providing a truly sustainable solution for conscientious consumers. By opting for Dirty Labs, customers contribute to reducing their ecological footprint while enjoying superior cleaning performance.

"We're excited to partner with Whole Foods Market to offer our customers a discount to make back-to-school to-do lists simpler," said David Watkins, CEO & Co-Founder of Dirty Labs. "This promotion is a great opportunity for families to switch to safer and more sustainable cleaning products without sacrificing performance."

For more information about Dirty Labs and their innovative cleaning solutions, visit dirtylabs.com.

About Dirty Labs: Dirty Labs is dedicated to creating cutting-edge cleaning solutions that combine unparalleled performance, sustainability, and safety. Founded by a team of veteran chemists and environmentalists, Dirty Labs uses innovations in green chemistry to create a new paradigm for cleaning - a sustainable, biorenewable approach that's rooted in science and aligned with nature. From the laundry room to the kitchen, Dirty Labs products are designed to revolutionize the way you clean, delivering outstanding results without compromising on safety or environmental responsibility.

