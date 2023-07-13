Dirty Labs, the cleaning innovations lab with a cult following, expands in Whole Foods

13 Jul, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last August, Dirty Labs launched their plastic-free, biodegradable Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergents in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Due to the success of this initial launch and the demand for more plastic-free options in the laundry aisle, the company is now offering their beloved Bio Based Laundry Detergent in it's newest fragrance, Murasaki, as well as their Bio Enzyme Laundry Booster at select Whole Foods locations nationwide.

Murasaki Bio Laundry Detergent and Bio Booster are now available for purchase at select Whole Foods, in addition to Signature and Free & Clear Bio Laundry Detergent
Dirty Labs was created by a team of veteran chemists and environmentalists with a shared vision to make conventional, petroleum-based cleaning obsolete by using advanced biorenewable alternatives. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Dr. Pete He (Henkel, Tatcha, The Sustainability Consortium), Dirty Labs uses unique enzyme-driven technology to deliver conventional levels of cleaning (and better) all while achieving unprecedented levels of ingredient safety and sustainability.

"We're thrilled to expand our assortment in Whole Foods Market and provide customers with uncompromised cleaning performance and additional biorenewable, plastic-free options in the laundry aisle," says David David Watkins, Co-Founder and CEO of Dirty Labs.

The two new SKUs can be found at select Whole Foods locations in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

ABOUT DIRTY LABS

Dirty Labs is a cleaning innovations lab on a mission to create the future of cleaning. Founded by a team of veteran chemists and environmentalists, Dirty Labs uses innovations in green chemistry to create a new paradigm for cleaning - a sustainable, biorenewable approach that's rooted in science and aligned with nature. Their first line of Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergents utilizes Phytolase® — a proprietary enzyme cleaning technology to deliver on par or better cleaning efficacy than conventional cleaners without the use of known toxins, carcinogens, and pollutants — including all California Prop 65 chemicals and EU listed fragrance allergens.

