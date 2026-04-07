Dirty Mountain Dew™ and Dirty Mountain Dew™ Zero Sugar are available now in 20 oz. single bottles and 12-pack 12 oz. cans – the iconic citrus flavor of Mountain Dew meets a smooth, creamy flavor finish, no specialty shop required

Dirty Mountain Dew™ and Dirty Mountain Dew™ Zero Sugar are available now at retailers nationwide in 20 oz. single bottles and 12-pack 12 oz. cans

The first ready-to-drink take on dirty soda from Mountain Dew pairs the brand's iconic citrus flavor with a smooth, creamy flavor finish

Starting April 29, fans can get Dirty Mountain Dew™ delivered free via DashMart in select markets through the DoorDash app

Available nationwide now – no specialty shop, no syrup, no custom recipe required

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Mountain Dew™ is officially on shelves. The first-of-its-kind dirty soda-inspired drink from Mountain Dew is available now at retailers nationwide in 20 oz. single bottles and 12-pack 12 oz. cans, alongside Dirty Mountain Dew™ Zero Sugar. No syrup, no custom recipe required – just Mountain Dew, done dirty.

A DISTINCTIVELY MOUNTAIN DEW TAKE ON THE DIRTY SODA MOMENT

DIRTY MOUNTAIN DEW™ IS HERE: THE BRAND'S FIRST READY-TO-DRINK TAKE ON DIRTY SODA IS NOW ON SHELVES NATIONWIDE

Dirty Mountain Dew reimagines the dirty soda space through a distinctively Mountain Dew lens. The brand's iconic citrus foundation meets a satisfyingly smooth, creamy finish – bright, bold, and refreshing straight from the can. Dirty Dew brings that indulgent, creamy profile into a modern format without the setup or the wait.

MEETING THE DEMAND WHERE IT'S GROWING

The dirty soda trend – built on flavored syrups, cream, and customization – has grown from a regional phenomenon into one of the defining consumer beverage movements of recent years. Searches for "dirty soda" on Yelp have surged more than 600% year over year1, underscoring the scale of consumer curiosity. Mountain Dew is scaling it. By translating a made-to-order experience into a ready-to-drink format at major retailers, Dirty Mountain Dew answers the growing consumer appetite for indulgent options without the friction.

This launch extends the track record of Mountain Dew by defining flavor moments – from the cultural staying power of Mountain Dew® Code Red® to the fanbase that made Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® an icon beyond its original home. Dirty Mountain Dew™ is the next chapter: a flavor built for where consumers are right now.

"Mountain Dew has always led where flavor goes next, and dirty soda is exactly that moment," said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing for Mountain Dew, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Dirty Mountain Dew takes our iconic citrus flavor and makes it bold and refreshing in a whole new way – a bold, creamy ready-to-drink experience that's exactly what Dew fans have been waiting for."

ALSO AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY STARTING APRIL 29 WITH DASHMART

Starting April 29, Mountain Dew is partnering with DashMart, DoorDash's convenience delivery channel, to give fans an easy way to get Dirty Mountain Dew™ delivered straight to their doorstep. With just a few taps in the DoorDash app, consumers can add Dirty Mountain Dew™ as a free item to their DashMart cart and experience the brand's dirty soda-inspired twist without leaving home. Free sampling is available while supplies last, with a limit of one offer per consumer. Other terms apply.

The DashMart experience will be available in select markets: Salt Lake City, Detroit, San Diego, Huntsville, Toledo, Chattanooga, Sarasota, Grand Rapids, Fresno, Kansas City, Tampa, and Las Vegas. Dirty Mountain Dew™ is also available now at retailers nationwide – no app, no wait required.

WHERE TO FIND DIRTY MOUNTAIN DEW™

Dirty Mountain Dew™ and Dirty Mountain Dew™ Zero Sugar are on shelves now in 20 oz. single bottles and 12-pack 12 oz. cans at retailers nationwide. For more information, follow along @MountainDew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

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[1] Source: Yelp Trend Tracker (October 2024) citing Yelp Trends & Insights

SOURCE PepsiCo