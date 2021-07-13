Disability:IN Recognizes ADP as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

"We continue to build a workplace that enables all people to bring their whole selves to work." -Bob Lockett, ADP

Created by a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. In 2021, 319 companies utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts, measuring efforts including Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity. The DEI was additionally expanded during the global pandemic to add new non-weighted questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility, mental wellness benefits, services for Deaf and hard of hearing employees, and flexible work options.

"We are honored to be recognized for creating an inclusive culture at ADP that embraces and supports all of our associates around the world," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "Workplace equity and inclusion is core to our values and a powerful driver of innovation. To champion people's greatest potential, we need to create workplaces that cater to their individual strengths and provide for their needs. Through efforts including our Thrive business resource group, accessible technology, inclusive recruitment initiatives, and unconscious bias training, we continue to build a workplace that enables all people to bring their whole selves to work."

"The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities," said Maria Town, President and CEO of the AAPD. "It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made today".

From enhancing technological accessibility to joining career rallies, advancing supplier diversity, and training to foster awareness and acceptance in areas such as neurodiversity and unconscious bias, ADP is committed to creating a culture that's inclusive of all forms of gender identity and expression, race, ethnicity, nationality, age, sexual orientation, veteran and disability status. In recognition of ADP's commitment, ADP also ranked eighth on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. ADP additionally helps organizations further their own diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, offering a toolkit with best practices, tools and resources, as well as webinars focused on topics including, "Disability Inclusion in the Workplace: Best Practices for Engaging and Supporting ALL of Your People."

To learn more about ADP's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, view the company's latest Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report: http://sustainability.adp.com/

About ADP (NASDAQ:ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

