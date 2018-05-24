Disaggregated WDM Systems Revenue Grew 142 Percent in 1Q18, According to Dell'Oro Group

"Small form factor, disaggregated WDM systems were developed for the hyperscalers," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "And for a long period of time, they were the only large purchasers. However, now we see a growing number of buyers that include cable operators and wholesale carriers. We think this is just the start of a good thing, and expect demand for these disaggregated systems will continue to grow at a hyper-scale rate," added Yu.

Additional highlights on Disaggregated WDM Systems from the 1Q18 Optical Transport Quarterly Report:

Disaggregated WDM Systems revenue reached an annualized revenue run-rate of $800 M in 1Q18, and is projected to surpass $925 M for full year 2018.

in 1Q18, and is projected to surpass for full year 2018. Ciena and Infinera are the top two vendors in this category of products with a combined market share of approximately 60 percent for the trailing four quarter period ending 1Q18.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments (by speed including 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, and 400 Gbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul terrestrial, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers (SONET/SDH), optical switch, optical packet platforms, and data center interconnect (metro and long haul). To purchase this report, call Daisy Kwok at +1.650.622.9400 x227 or email Daisy@DellOro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

