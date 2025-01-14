Disaster Recovery Services is Now Delivering Results & Solutions!

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Services, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), is excited to announce its rebranding to Delivering Results & Solutions (DRS). This change highlights the company's growth and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and partners.

While the foundation of DRS remains in disaster preparedness and response, the company has expanded its services over time to include procurement support, integrated grants solutions, and claims construction project management. Delivering Results & Solutions now encompasses all of DRS's comprehensive services, allowing the company to better support its clients and partners with a wider range of solutions.

Kim Abrego, Chief Operating Officer of DRS, stated, "While still DRS, this rebrand to Delivering Results & Solutions allows us to better represent the full spectrum of services we provide. Our dedication to helping organizations recover from disasters remains unchanged, and we are excited to include our expanded service offerings in our new name."

Although the name and look are refreshed, the team and dedication to exceptional service remain unchanged. Delivering Results & Solutions will continue to assist organizations recovering from disasters such as fires, floods, and hurricanes, while also helping them navigate new opportunities for long-term resilience and success.

For more information about the rebrand, please visit: drsconsults.com/about/rebranding/

About Delivering Results & Solutions

Delivering Results & Solutions, the new identity of Disaster Recovery Services, together with its affiliate, Disaster Recovery & Risk Solutions, LLC, collectively (DRS), is a leading provider of disaster response and recovery solutions, specializing in helping organizations prepare for and navigate the aftermath of disasters like fires, floods, and hurricanes. They offer a range of services including customized disaster preparedness planning and mitigation, real-time coordination during crises, and post-loss insurance and FEMA recovery guidance. DRS is committed to partnering with clients for effective recovery, helping to ensure organizations are well-prepared and resilient in the face of unforeseen disasters. For more information, please visit drsconsults.com

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

CONTACT:

Disaster Recovery Services: Kim Abrego

Phone: 832-499-6597

[email protected]

SPG Media: Lea Prses

Phone: 773-620-0007

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group