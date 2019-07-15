DisasterAWARE Enterprise Enables Real Time Access to Critical Information From Over 40,000 Media Sources

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DisasterAWARE Enterprise Corporation announces new high-value information access features. As the leading global Natural Hazards Risk Intelligence platform, the new Geopolitical data includes man-made hazards including: Terrorism, Active Shooter, Accident, Political Conflict, Civil Unrest, Combat and Cybercrime worldwide. A detailed hazard brief is available for each event, providing a concise overview of hazards, answering questions like "What is it?," "Where did it happen?," and "How severe is it?" With this geopolitical information fused with natural hazard data, DisasterAWARE Enterprise provides businesses with a complete common operational picture of the risks that they face.

Enhanced algorithms and applied AI capabilities help to automate critical social and economic impact analysis such as the estimated damage costs of natural hazards and the number of people potentially impacted in selected geographical areas. Advanced search capability, a new Media Panel feature, offers users access to real-time media coverage with geographical heatmap information. The platform offers access to content from news, which appear as "stories" in near real time from 40,000 different publishers. This heatmap identifies hotspot locations by analyzing recent media chatter. Users can also customize settings for filtering stories only about specific hazards.

"We continue to be impressed by the platform in general but the rigorous speed which new features and new crucial data has been integrated into DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ , is just ubiquitous," said Stephanie Atkinson, CEO, Compass Intelligence.

"Geopolitical risk is a reality in the world today and businesses must understand not only what kind of events are taking place, but also where they are located. Whether it is a terror attack in the Philippines or civil unrest in Sudan, DisasterAWARE Enterprise™ provides you with real time information on emerging geopolitical events," said Dr. Corey Stutte, GeoPioneer's CEO.

DisasterAWARE Enterprise™: Cloud-based SaaS risk intelligence platform for monitoring global hazards. It integrates near-real-time observation data and models outputs from a variety of scientific sources with hundreds of baseline and historical data. Platform offers integrated alerting, collaboration tools, social media channel monitoring and is optimized for use on multiple devices including PCs, tablets, and smartphones. It offers offline operation, access to traffic cameras, and the ability to import custom data.

