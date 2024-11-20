DISC Surgery Center Adds Renowned Doctors to Medical Team

Expert spine, total joint replacement and pain management physicians will see patients in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center ("DISC") has expanded its physician roster with several new exceptional doctors. These experts, whose specialties include spine, total joint replacement and pain management, will see patients in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

The DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey was custom built to maximize patient satisfaction and outcomes.

"In building out DISC's ASC model, we have not only focused on identifying doctors who are leaders and specialists in their fields but we have also been committed to positioning their individual practices to thrive," said James H. Becker, CEO of DISC parent company, TriasMD. "Each of these newly joining physicians is best-in-class, and we're excited to work with them to serve an increasing patient population."

DISC's newly added doctors include:

Los Angeles County (DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey and Clinic)

Dickran V. Altounian , DO, MS – Dr. Altounian is a double-board-certified specialist in physical medicine & rehabilitation, and pain management who appreciates the value of pain medicine and its impact on overall function and quality of life with an emphasis on patient-centered solutions. After attending medical school at Western University of Health Sciences , he completed his residency training in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Physiatry) at UT Health McGovern Medical School and an ACGME-accredited pain medicine fellowship at UCLA's West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. Dr. Altounian will also see patients in Encino .

– Dr. Desai is also a double-board-certified specialist in physical medicine & rehabilitation, and pain medicine who focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of pain using minimally invasive techniques. He received his medical degree from the of , interned in internal medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at and became chief resident at Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital before completing a pain medicine fellowship at the and Public Health. Deven Khosla , MD – Dr. Khosla is a highly experienced, board-certified neurological spine surgeon who trains medical students and neurosurgery residents on minimally invasive surgical techniques, the correction of adult scoliosis and spinal deformities, and spinal tumors. Taking time to listen to patients and understand how they have been affected, he correlates their symptoms and neurological examination findings with imaging to determine the best treatment, with both non-surgical and surgical options. Dr. Khosla received his medical degree from Loyola University Medical Center, where he also completed his internship and residency.

Orange County (DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach and Clinic)

Steven Girdler , MD – Dr. Girdler is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon with a research-based approach to clinical care. He has expertise in minimally invasive and complex spine surgeries involving the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine. He completed his surgical residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City followed by a complex spine surgery fellowship at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota . In addition to his clinical practice, he serves as Director of Clinical Research for DISC Sports & Spine Center/TriasMD. Dr. Girdler will serve patients in Newport Beach and Marina del Rey.

About DISC Surgery Center

DISC Surgery Center is a network of outpatient facilities for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, interventional pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art locations throughout California, each DISC Surgery Center is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD.

