Disclosure on UFOs: The U.N. must discuss a protocol to welcome Extraterrestrials on Earth!

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The released UAP Task Force report is a great official addition to the thousands of UFO sightings reported around the world for the past decades, and even if the Pentagon isn't acknowledging their extraterrestrial origins, it becomes impossible to ignore them," said Daniel Turcotte—Raelian Guide and head of both The Embassy for Extraterrestrials Project1 and The Alliance for Extraterrestrial Diplomatic Contact2. "It is time for the U.N. to discuss a protocol to welcome the human beings who have patiently and peacefully showed their presence to the public for decades now," he added.

Recent news publications also report about China having its own UAP task force involving AI detection and analysis. "According to these recent publications about China's involvements into UFO research, Chinese officials are intending to address UFOs at the United Nations," explained Turcotte.

These publications are in line with the global awareness campaign organized by the International Raelian Movement since last April, seeking the support of the citizens worldwide to request their permanent representatives to the United Nations to support a diplomatic protocol for an Embassy for Extraterrestrials.



"Our task is to have the United Nations adopt an addendum to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations entitled 'Optional Protocol concerning Embassies for Extraterrestrials'," Turcotte said.

The UN Secretary-General's office has stated that the Secretary-General could open a debate on the issue if asked by a sufficient number of UN member states ambassadors. The International Raelian Movement has launched a worldwide campaign to make it happen.



"The International Raelian Movement also denounces any attempts made by some experts to use the UAP task force report as evidence of threat to national security and to our planet. Those who control these unidentified vehicles obviously want to be seen and have a technology that is far beyond our own, including our weapon's technology. Our main teachings state that these human beings coming from another planet are the scientists who created all forms of life on Earth a long time ago, and who were mistaken for gods by our ancestors. They wish to be welcomed back to Earth now that we can understand that life can be created scientifically," Turcotte continued.

1The Embassy for Extraterrestrials Project was initiated by Rael, leader of the International Raelian Movement whose two-fold mission is to disseminate the Message he received from this Extraterrestrial civilization, the Elohim, and to build an Embassy to welcome them officially and respectfully.

2The Alliance for Extraterrestrial Diplomatic Contact is an international network founded in 2020 with the goal of promoting the idea that it is essential to have an Optional Protocol Concerning Embassies for Extraterrestrials and to provide authoritative advice and information to governments so they can assist their ambassadors, military, and policymakers understand the nature and significance of contact with extraterrestrial civilizations, as well as promote the development of appropriate policies.

SOURCE Raelian Movement

Related Links

http://www.rael.org

