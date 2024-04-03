Discount Tire & Service Centers Announces Strategic Partnership with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2024 Baseball Season

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire & Service Centers is excited to announce a new sponsorship deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the upcoming 2024 baseball season. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they join forces to enhance the fan experience and support local communities.

The collaboration between Discount Tire & Service Centers and the Los Angeles Angels will not only benefit the customer through season long promotions & giveaways but also local non-profits. Through this partnership, both entities aim to uplift and engage with the local neighborhoods, showcasing a commitment to making a difference beyond the baseball field.

In a statement, Sergio Andonian, President at Discount Tire & Service Centers expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with the Los Angeles Angels. As neighbors, from Anaheim, we are dedicated to serving our local communities and providing quality tire & automotive service at the most competitive prices. Together, we look forward to making a positive and lasting impact in the communities. Add baseball to the mix, and with this winning combination, the possibilities are endless."

