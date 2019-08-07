Discount Tire And Team Penske Extend Long-Standing Partnership

"We're proud to continue our winning relationship with Roger and Team Penske," said Michael Zuieback, chief executive officer of Discount Tire. "This partnership over the last decade has meant a great deal to our company, our team, and our customers. We look forward to celebrating more successes and championships as we expand our presence in the Cup series with Brad and all of Team Penske."

Discount Tire and Team Penske first partnered in 2010, a season that culminated in an Xfinity Series Championship for Brad Keselowski and a series record of 26 top-five finishes for Team Penske. Since then, Discount Tire has been a key part of four Xfinity Series Owners' Championships with Team Penske, including three consecutive titles between 2013-2015. In 10 seasons as a Team Penske partner, Discount Tire has won 35 races, including its first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Indianapolis in 2018.

"Team Penske's partnership with Discount Tire continues to grow and is a bond that has reaped many benefits for both companies," said Roger Penske. "When we won our first NASCAR Championship back in 2010, Discount Tire was a big part of our program and it has been exciting to build on our success together as the company transitioned to becoming a primary sponsor with Brad and the No. 2 Ford team in the Cup Series. Motorsports has helped build the Discount Tire brand, connecting with both employees and consumers, and we look forward to more success together as the company expands its role with our team in 2020 and beyond."

Discount Tire will continue utilizing Team Penske drivers at store appearances across the country for meet-and-greets, autograph sessions with fans and tire-safety advocacy efforts.

"The team at Discount Tire has been an important part of my racing career over the last decade," said Brad Keselowski. "I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish together on and off the track and I'm excited that the partnership will continue to grow with Team Penske in the Cup Series starting next season."

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Discount Tire is also the official wheel and tire retailer of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit discounttire.com

ABOUT TEAM PENSKE

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 530 major race wins, over 600 pole positions and 34 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

