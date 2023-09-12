Discover a Fresh Opportunity--Make Kroger Home for More than Just the Holidays

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

12 Sep, 2023, 14:15 ET

Retailer hiring for salaried and hourly roles in retail, e-commerce, healthcare and more

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced its Family of Companies are seeking to hire thousands of associates as teams prepare for the holiday season and beyond. The company is searching for talent in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, fulfillment, pharmacy and healthcare.

"With the holidays quickly approaching, we are preparing to hire associates who are passionate about making a difference for our customers and communities for the approaching busy season and beyond," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "We invite future associates to make a home at Kroger, not just for the holidays. Discover a fresh opportunity with competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules and a promise to invest in your future."

The Kroger Co., recognized for its numerous benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™, was honored by RippleMatch for excellence in early career hiring and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

In 2023, Kroger has committed a more than $770 million incremental investment in its associates, building on the $1.9 billion incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits the company has made since 2018, which has raised the average hourly rate to $18 or $23.50 per hour with comprehensive benefits.

The company's work to create a place where all associates can thrive will accelerate following the close of its proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. The combined company will secure good-paying union jobs and offer even more opportunities for associates to grow their careers. It will continue raising wages and improving comprehensive benefits, including $1 billion already committed post-close. Additionally, Kroger will provide 700,000+ part-time and full-time associates access to its continuing education benefit and personal financial counseling.

The Kroger Co. offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates, including:

  • Wages & Benefits: Provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement
  • Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates to pursue educational opportunities. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $38.8 million to empower more than 15,000 associates to further their education, with 87% of the recipients being store associates
  • Training & Development: Provides on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training
  • Health & Wellness: Supports associates' safety, health and well-being through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health, that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions and BetterHelp virtual counseling
  • Financial Coaching: Provides free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits
  • Perks & Discounts: Provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more

To learn more about pursuing a career at The Kroger Co. or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

