Kroger Brings Zepbound® KwikPen to Retail Pharmacy, Expanding Access and Savings for Self-Pay Patients

CINCINNATI, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and The Kroger Family of Pharmacies announced that as part of its continued commitment to expanding access to high-demand GLP-1 therapies, Zepbound® KwikPen – the newly launched, multi-dose delivery option of Eli Lilly's weight-management medication – is now available at participating Kroger pharmacies, bringing patients a more convenient option for obtaining their medication.

Savings at the Pharmacy Counter

The Kroger Family of Pharmacies honor manufacturer-sponsored programs, including Lilly's KwikPen Self-Pay Savings Card for Zepbound®, according to each program's eligibility requirements and terms and conditions. For eligible patients, these programs may help lower out-of-pocket costs. This marks the first time self-pay patients may be eligible for Lilly's savings program for this product at a retail pharmacy location.

Our pharmacy associates also support patients in navigating all available payment options, including insurance benefits, manufacturer programs and discount cards. This empowers patients to choose the pathway that works best for them. Insurance coverage and pricing vary by individual.

"Our customers and communities want affordable, effective weight-management treatment options with real affordability," said Colleen Lindholz, Group Vice President and President of Kroger Health. "Zepbound® KwikPen is now accessible to patients at participating Kroger retail pharmacies, and for the first time this product is available to self-pay patients eligible for Lilly's savings program at a retail pharmacy location."

Support That Extends Beyond the Prescription

Patients filling GLP-1 prescriptions at Kroger Family of Pharmacies have access to a range of services designed to support adherence, education, and long-term health outcomes, including:

Personalized pharmacist counseling on how GLP-1 medications work, what to expect, and how to manage side effects

Virtual nutrition care from registered dietitians to help patients build sustainable, individualized lifestyle plans

Integrated care connecting pharmacy teams with The Little Clinic locations and provider services, as elected by patients, supporting continuity across the full care journey

Access to a wide variety of fresh, protein- and fiber-rich foods, an advantage unique to Kroger, where patients can fill their prescription and support their nutrition goals in a single visit

Ongoing referrals to dietitians and other healthcare providers, when appropriate, to reinforce a holistic, long-term approach to weight management

Together, these services reflect Kroger's mission to make care more accessible, affordable, and patient-centered — beginning at the pharmacy counter and extending throughout the health journey.

*Zepbound® KwikPen is a prescription medication. A valid prescription from a licensed healthcare provider is required. Availability and eligibility for savings programs may vary.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

