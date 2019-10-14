Discover a new culinary world with Olives from Spain to celebrate Columbus Day

Christopher Columbus discovered the "New World". The expedition led by the famous navigator first set foot in America on October 14, 1492. From there, the contact between Europe and America began: a meeting between two worlds.

Olives from Spain wants to pay tribute to this confluence of civilizations on such an important date with a trio of irresistible recipes that bring together the best of the American and European culture using the versatile and tasty olives.

Within the framework of the Have an Olive Day campaign, the prestigious culinary innovator, chef José Andrés, has been introducing European olives into the North American market for more than two years and has become a bridge where the best of the gastronomy of the two continents meet. His success is due, in large part, to the versatility and the range of possibilities offered by olives in the kitchen through countless culinary formats (whole olives, sliced, pitted...) and varieties (Manzanilla, Queen, stuffed with Pimiento…).

This fruit is capable of transforming boring dishes into original elaborations with an endless number of nuances even for the most demanding palates, since olives have the four basic flavors: acidic, bitter, sweet and salty.

Mexican tacos with olives

Our version of tacos has chicken, black beans, cheese and, of course, Manzanilla olives.

Olive and cheese tequeños

Tequeños are the quintessential Venezuelan appetizer that triumphs wherever it goes. Don't miss our Iberian version with Manchego cheese and olives. Simply irresistible.

Cuban ropa vieja with olives

Can you imagine merging the best of the Caribbean and the Mediterranean? With our recipe of Cuban "ropa vieja" (shredded beef) with stuffed olives you will not have to imagine it.

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olive recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food that represents the whole sector producing, processing and marketing table olives. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, INTERACEITUNA promotes knowledge of Spanish table olives and carries out research and development related to production and production techniques. INTERACEITUNA has partnered with the European Union to promote this product.

