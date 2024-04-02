Discover a Taste of Paradise with Surf City Squeeze Newest Creation - Mangonada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf City Squeeze (www.surfcitysqueeze.com) invites you to embark on a journey of taste with the launch of its newest creation, Mangonada. This new creation promises to transport your taste buds to paradise with its luscious blend of flavors.

Crafted to perfection, Mangonada is a tantalizing fusion of ripe mangos, zesty orange juice, and agave nectar, all enhanced with a Chamoy drizzle and a sprinkle of Tajin. A perfect harmony of sweet and spicy that captures the essence of tropical indulgence.

Mangonada Crush Available Now!

"We're thrilled to introduce Mangonada to our customers," said Sam Carity, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Surf City Squeeze. "It's a true celebration of tropical delight, offering a refreshing and unique flavor experience that we know our customers will love."

The Mangonada will be available at participating U.S. Surf City Squeeze stores for a limited time until September 9, 2024.

About Surf City Squeeze®

Surf City Squeeze, one of the country's top smoothie concepts, is famous for its proprietary low-fat smoothie mix and sourcing the highest quality fruits and vegetables. With 70 locations across 17 states, Surf City Squeeze was founded in 1981 and later became part of Kahala Brands and MTY Franchising USA, a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

